1901 Group Participated in the Virginia Tech Industrial Systems Engineering D.C. Area Company Tour

RESTON, Va., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In efforts to fill the tech talent pipeline and bridge the gap between Northern Virginia and Southwest Virginia, 1901 Group participated in the "Virginia Tech Industrial Systems Engineering (ISE) D.C. Area Company Tour". This one-day tour, led by the Virginia Tech (VT) ISE Emerging Leaders Board (ELB) and the VT Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers (IISE), took place on January 17th, 2020 to expose current juniors, seniors, and graduate students to various companies in the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia where ISE alumni currently work.

"We were excited to participate in the discussion of the onset of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and how advances in technology are impacting career paths for today's students in the future," said Brendan Walsh, SVP of Partner Relations at 1901 Group. "The IT industry has changed tremendously over the past 5-10 years and we expect it to rapidly evolve through the use of cloud-based solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), and IT consumption models, with the help of industry leaders such as 1901 Group."

1901 Group showcased its office in Reston, Virginia, which included a presentation of GovCon market trends, the government's use of emerging technologies, and 1901 Group's technology solutions, partnerships, and FedRAMP authorized platform that is being used by government for digital transformation. Students engaged with 1901 Group team members through a Q&A panel discussion to learn more about the employee's work-life, 1901 Group's culture, career paths, and what to expect in the public sector market.

"1901 Group has created a collaborative culture and a workforce that centers around leveraging talent through extensive training, education, and growth opportunities," said Sheri Neely, VP of Operational Performance at 1901 Group.

1901 Group Q&A panel included Brendan Walsh, SVP of Partner Relations; Sheri Neely, VP of Operational Performance; Bill Wright, Senior Principal of Solutions Architect; Scott Ready, Senior Solutions Architect; and Laura Scolari, Senior Business Analyst.

"We are beyond excited about this collaboration between the VT ISE Emerging Leaders Board (ELB) and the VT Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers (IISE). For employers in the D.C. and Northern Virginia region, recruiting top engineering talent is becoming critically important to provide the next generation of professionals with expertise in cloud, cyber security and AI. And for students, there are more resources – and more decisions to make – than ever regarding where to begin their career. We see it as a no-brainer to make these challenges easier for both companies and students by bringing them together in person, on site, at the companies' facilities," said VT ISE ELB Initiative Lead, Maggie Dozier.

