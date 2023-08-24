Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.08.2023 00:21:00

1890 Initiative Teams Up with Kros Strain Brewing to Launch a New Beer Supporting NIL Initiatives for Nebraska Student-Athletes

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Nebraska tradition is being created just in time for football season.

Cornhead Lager by 1890

The 1890 Initiative, LLC ("1890"), a business dedicated to helping student-athletes in Nebraska benefit from their name, image, and likeness ("NIL"), announces a collaboration with Kros Strain Brewing, an award-winning local brewery in La Vista, Nebraska. Kros Strain will introduce a new beer, Cornhead Lager by 1890, with proceeds from every sale supporting NIL initiatives for Nebraska student-athletes.

Cornhead Lager will be released in Lincoln and Omaha beginning in late August and statewide in September. Several special release events will be held at bars in the area. Cornhead Lager will be on tap in bars in Lincoln and Omaha just in time for Volleyball Day and available mid-September in six-packs at grocery stores.

"We're thrilled to partner with Kros Strain," said 1890 President Matt Davison. "Kros Strain is a Nebraska small business with a loyal following and a stellar reputation for quality. We anticipate the launch of a new beer with 1890 will go a long way toward bringing more awareness to 1890's mission and more opportunities for the student-athletes we serve."

"Cornhead Lager is the perfect beer to enjoy while watching your favorite game, and by doing so you'll be supporting NIL efforts for Nebraska student-athletes at the same time," said Kros Strain President Scott Strain.

About 1890 Initiative
1890 Initiative, LLC, was founded to provide Nebraska student-athletes opportunities to capitalize on their name, image, and likeness (NIL) while positively impacting the Nebraska community. 1890 is dedicated to assisting Nebraska student athletes in getting the most benefit from NIL.

About Kros Strain Brewing
Kros Strain Brewing has two locations in Nebraska: a production brewery in the Omaha metro area (La Vista) and a taproom in downtown Omaha. Founded in 2017 by two local brewers, the company has won numerous national awards for a wide variety of beers. Known for its popular Fairy Nectar IPA, Kros Strain Brewing has become one of the largest breweries in Nebraska. Learn more at krosstrainbrewing.com.

https://www.1890nebraska.com/ The 1890 Initiative was founded to provide student-athletes at the University of Nebraska opportunities to capitalize on their Name, Image, and Likeness while positively impacting the Nebraska community on and off the field and/or court.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1890-initiative-teams-up-with-kros-strain-brewing-to-launch-a-new-beer-supporting-nil-initiatives-for-nebraska-student-athletes-301909676.html

SOURCE 1890 Initiative

