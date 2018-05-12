18|8 Fine Men's Salons Takes Customers Mobile With Zenoti

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fine men's salon 18|8 didn't set out to become a franchise business. But with 100 locations currently in operation and 300 new salons in development, 18|8 has outgrown its desktop-based salon management software system.

18|8's rapid franchise growth demands a centralized system with high availability and accessibility, and data protection that can only be achieved with a cloud-based software solution. That's why the company has switched from Shortcuts to Zenoti to manage its rapidly-expanding network of salons.

In addition to the benefits of Zenoti's cloud-based centralized management capabilities, Zenoti's robust mobile customer experience will help 18|8 deliver on their mission to help successful men perform their best.

"At 18|8, everything we do is designed to provide our customers with a transformative experience," said Chris Brown, vice president of marketing at 18|8. "Part of that transformation is ensuring our customers have access to modern, mobile solutions. Zenoti is the technology partner we needed to ensure our customers will have the same standard of service they expect from 18|8 when they use our customer app."

With Zenoti's custom-branded customer app, 18|8's customers will have a full-featured mobile experience: customers will be able to check themselves in and out, make appointments, and view their loyalty points or package balances straight from their 18|8 app.

"Desktop-based salon management software solutions simply can't support the demands of modern consumers," said Sudheer Koneru, CEO at Zenoti. "Today, a high-quality mobile app is a necessity — and Zenoti integrates mobile functionality into every aspect of the customer experience."

Zenoti also offers mobile POS and payment processing, built-in smart marketing tools, robust analytics and reporting, and employee and owner mobile apps. Zenoti's complete cloud-based system offers the foundation franchise-based businesses need to grow.

About 18|8

Just as 18|8 makes steel perform better, 18|8 Fine Men's Salons' mission is to help successful men look, feel and perform their best. 18|8 is a franchise business with nearly 100 locations, all of which offer a full range of services including haircuts, styling, face, scalp and nail treatments, straight-edge razor shaves, waxing and color.

18|8 is rapidly expanding, opening between two and five new locations each month, with 300 new salons currently in development.

To learn more about 18|8, visit https://eighteeneight.com/.

About Zenoti

Zenoti provides an all-in-one, cloud-based software solution for the spa, salon and med spa industry. The Zenoti platform is engineered for reliability and scale, harnessing the power of enterprise-level technology for businesses of all sizes.

Zenoti powers thousands of spas and salons in over 50 countries. Zenoti allows users to seamlessly manage every aspect of the business in a comprehensive mobile solution: online appointment bookings, POS, CRM, employee management, inventory management, built-in marketing programs and more. Zenoti helps clients streamline their systems and reduce costs, while simultaneously improving customer retention and spending.

To learn more about Zenoti, visit https://www.zenoti.com/.

