15.08.2019 05:08:00

1800CPAP.com Launches New Website for CPAP and Sleep Apnea Products

MAINEVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1800CPAP.com, which offers direct-to-consumer CPAP products for the treatment of sleep apnea and snoring, announced today the launch of its newly revamped website. The new website has a clean uncluttered design with improved functionality that will give CPAP users a greater shopping experience. The new website is live today and is located at the same web address: https://www.1800cpap.com/.

"We are excited about the new website launch and functionality it offers our customers. Our product pages offer greater detailed content as well as improved images to help CPAP users find the exact product that fits their individual needs," said Jason Crowe, Ohio Sleep Awareness CFO. "The number one reason people discontinue CPAP is a lack of fit or comfort from their CPAP mask. Our new site offers detailed information, reviews and fitting guides, along with the expert support that should help any new CPAP user shop with confidence."

About 1800CPAP.com

1800CPAP.com (est. 2009) is a direct-to-consumer provider of CPAP machines, masks, and supplies for the treatment of sleep apnea. We provide affordable self-pay and HSA options for all major CPAP brands such as ResMed, Philips Respironics, and Fisher & Paykel. Our corporate office, storefront showroom, and warehouse are located in Maineville, Ohio. Our expertise in sleep medicine sets us apart from other online retailers with a staff of registered sleep technologists (RPSGT), registered respiratory therapist (RRT) and anchored by a board-certified sleep physician (D'ABSM). 

New Site. Same Low Prices.

Our new platform will impress customers with faster page loads, easy navigation and dynamic images but our cornerstone of offering low prices will remain the same. Along with offering a selection of hundreds of different CPAP masks and machines, we also offer a home sleep apnea test kit. The home sleep test program is a diagnostics test designed for people that exhibit a high probability of obstructive sleep apnea. This testing program can save thousands of dollars and weeks of time that testing at a traditional sleep lab may cost you. Please note that it is recommend that people that suffer from co-morbid conditions such as heart failure, COPD, or neuromuscular disease contact their physician for in-lab sleep studies.

Corporate Office: 2908 W US 22-3, Maineville, OH 45039
Phone: (800) 274-1366 
Business Contact: jsmith@1800cpap.com
Customer Support: support@1800cpap.com     

