18/2025·Trifork Group: Share-Based Incentive Program 2025

04.04.2025 16:17:31

Trifork Group: Share-Based Incentive Program 2025

Trifork
85.30 DKK -1.39%
Company announcement no. 18 / 2025
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 4 April 2025


Share-Based Incentive Program 2025

Trifork Group AG ("Trifork”) has granted restricted share units ("RSUs”) under the existing employee long-term share-based incentive program ("ELTIP”) approved by the Board of Directors in 2021.

The third ELTIP 2025 ("ELTIP 2025c”) covers the grant in April 2025 to certain employees of the Trifork Group. The ELTIP 2025c is based on RSUs, and employees participating in the ELTIP 2025c may, subject to certain terms and conditions, be allocated RSUs by converting bonuses. RSUs granted will be subject to graded vesting over three years.

Further details about the ELTIP 2025c are stated below:

ParticipantsCertain employees of the Trifork Group in selected jurisdictions. Total 37 employees.
Number of RSUsBased on the number of employees participating in the ELTIP 2025c, a total of 19,213 RSUs will be allocated. The number of RSUs is calculated by converting the amount of bonuses and applying the weighted average share price for shares of the last three trading days of 2024.
GrantingRSUs comprised by the ELTIP 2025c are granted in April 2025.
VestingRSUs will vest over a three-year period with 1/3 of the RSUs vesting each year. Vesting is not conditional upon the achievement of any financial or non-financial targets but is conditional upon the participating employee remaining employed with the Trifork Group throughout the vesting period or becoming a good leaver during the vesting period as well as the participating employee having complied in all respects with the terms and conditions of the ELTIP 2025c.
ObjectiveAttraction and retention of employees in selected jurisdictions.
ConversionOnce vested and not lapsed in accordance with the terms and conditions of the ELTIP 2025c, each RSU will entitle the holder to receive one Trifork share.
ConditionsRSUs are granted based on the conversion of individual bonus amounts for each participating employee.

The ELTIP 2025c is subject to customary conditions.
Allocation & theoretical valueThe allocation is based on the weighted average share price of the last three trading days of 2024 (DKK 75.08). Dividing the converting salary by this amount results in the number of RSUs to be granted. The converting total amounts to DKK 1,442,525 (EUR 193,888) and 19,213 RSUs. 

The theoretical value for the RSUs is the market price of the Trifork share at grant date minus the expected dividends for the portions vesting after one, two, and three years.


Investor and media contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17


About Trifork
Trifork is a pioneering global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative solutions. With 1,229 professionals across 73 business units in 16 countries, Trifork delivers expertise in inspiring, building, and running advanced software solutions across diverse sectors, including public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. Trifork Labs, the Group’s R&D hub, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic and high-potential technology companies. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

