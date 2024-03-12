Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’762 0.7%  SPI 15’343 0.6%  Dow 39’054 0.7%  DAX 17’965 1.2%  Euro 0.9591 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’983 1.1%  Gold 2’151 -1.4%  Bitcoin 62’723 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8780 0.1%  Öl 82.0 -0.6% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405On113454047Meyer Burger10850379Novo Nordisk129508879Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Lonza1384101
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Krypto und Gold bleiben bullish - UBS hat hohes Potential
Tom Lee erwartet Bitcoin-Kurssteigerung auf 150'000 US-Dollar bis zum Jahresende
Statt Super Micro Computer-Aktie - Bei diesen vier KI-Aktien sieht Jim Cramer grösseres Potential
Der Niedergang der Credit Suisse: Diese Rolle spielen die Behörden bei der CS-UBS-Krise
Tech-Experten: Diese Einstellungen sollten Handy-Nutzer deaktivieren
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Trifork Aktie [Valor: 111122781 / ISIN: CH1111227810]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.03.2024 19:51:00

18/2024·Trifork Holding AG – Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

finanzen.net zero Trifork-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Trifork
127.60 DKK -2.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement no. 18 / 2024
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 12 March 2024

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by a person or entity closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJørn Larsen
2. Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Holding AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1 Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument



Identification code		Shares








ISIN CH1111227810

b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
127.50100,000


d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
Aggregated volume: 100,000


Price: DKK 127.50
e)Date of the transaction12 March 2024

f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue (OTC)

 

Contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR
frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317


About Trifork
Trifork is a global NextGen IT group that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The group has more than 1,200 employees across 72 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than 62 million video views online. Trifork Holding AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

 

 

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Trifork Holding AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten