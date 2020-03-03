17th North American Exit Planning Conference Announced

DENVER, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Enterprise Institute (BEI), the leader in the Exit Planning industry, announced its 17th Annual National Conference, a multi-day event featuring experts examining domestic and global perspectives, will be held August 19-21 at Four Seasons Hotel Denver. BEI's conference is the largest gathering of exit planning professionals, serving a multi-disciplinary group of accountants, financial and insurance professionals, consultants, coaches, attorneys, investors, M&A intermediaries, valuators, and bankers.

An independent survey of business owners in 2019 revealed that 81% of owners want to stop working in their businesses within 10 years. Moreover, 58% of owners would exit today if their financial security were assured, and 80% of owners have not created written plans to transfer ownership. BEI CEO Jared Johnson believes increased demand exists for well-trained experts to serve exiting Baby Boomer owners and a generation of entering Millennial owners.

"The most important financial transaction in a business owner's life is exiting their business, and the advisor is the cornerstone of that success," said Johnson. "Therefore, we must be vigilant in providing advisors with comprehensive training to accelerate value, plan for successful exits, and prepare next generation leadership."

Conference attendees experience interactive workshops aimed at cross-functional collaboration, networking events, demos of marketing, valuation and EPIC planning software, and tools from industry partners. Advanced training for Certified Exit Planners (CExP) is available. Pre-Conference Workshops include Boot Camp Experience, encompassing The BEI Seven Step Exit Planning Process™, how to incorporate exit planning into your practice, and working as an effective team of advisors.

Speakers include CEO Johnson, Co-Founder of Exit Planning Forum; John Brown, Forbes contributor, author of Exit Planning, The Definite Guide and Cash Out, Move On: Get Top Dollar and More for Your Business ; and Exit Planning Attorney, President Elizabeth Mower.

Attendees may access Early Bird discounted registration through April 30.

A variety of sponsorship opportunities are available to businesses. For more information, or to inquire about corporate software programs and partnership opportunities, contact lfannin@exitplanning.com.

About BEI:

Founded in 1996, BEI is the global leader in the Exit Planning industry and the only organization offering advisors access to a comprehensive and proven Exit Planning process. It's mission is to train and support business advisors with proprietary planning, marketing, and training tools to help their clients successful excel then exit their businesses. As a BEI Licensed User, members ultimately seek to help business owners and their families benefit from their lives' work.

Contact:

Lisa Fannin

303-321-2242

235245@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/17th-north-american-exit-planning-conference-announced-301015069.html

SOURCE Business Enterprise Institute (BEI)