16th Annual International State Of The State With Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

PHOENIX, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 27th, 2021, the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations is hosting the 16th Annual International State of the State with Governor Doug Ducey.

For the first time, the International State of the State will be broadcast live through web-conference, furthering PCFR's commitment to provide unprecedented access to world leaders, thinkers, and doers. Arizona Governor Ducey will give his annual update followed by a fireside chat moderated by former U.S. Senator Jon Kyl.

Since 2006, the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations has hosted Arizona's premier foreign relations event — the International State of the State — with distinguished guests including Governors of the state of Arizona, world diplomats and United States Senators. The International State of the State event is the platform through which our state Governor and foreign affairs community look outward from metro Phoenix to the state and to the world. What are our challenges and benefits? What are the pressures and issues?

PCFR's mission is to help grow Arizona's influence on the world stage. With our state's unique geography, climate and outstanding innovative educational institutions, our willing workforce is ready to participate in a robust exchange of ideas, of goods, services and goodwill. Please join us in this annual tradition to learn about the state of Arizona within the international community.

PCFR members and the entire Arizona community are invited to watch Arizona's premier international update live on April 27th from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm MST. More information can be found here: https://pcfraz.org/ISOS-2021-Invite

Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations is responsible for this Press Release.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/16th-annual-international-state-of-the-state-with-arizona-governor-doug-ducey-301276258.html

SOURCE Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations

