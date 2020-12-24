SMI 10’412 0.1%  SPI 12’995 0.1%  Dow 30’130 0.4%  DAX 13’587 1.3%  Euro 1.0832 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’539 1.2%  Gold 1’872 0.6%  Bitcoin 20’713 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8884 -0.1%  Öl 51.2 2.7% 
24.12.2020 01:43:00

15th Annual Bob Fryer Scholarship for Aspiring Journalists and $2,500 Scholarship from The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania Announced

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania is taking applications for its 15th annual $5,000Bob Fryer Memorial Scholarship as well as the seventh annual $2,500 Press Club of Western Pennsylvania Scholarship awarded to aspiring journalists.

The awards are designed to encourage outstanding undergraduate journalism students in print, broadcasting, photojournalism and multimedia.

The scholarships will be awarded in May 2021 in Pittsburgh at the annual Golden Quill Awards Dinner sponsored by the Press Club.

Candidates must be current sophomores or juniors enrolled in an accredited college or university. Seniors who have a semester left to complete their degrees and will return to their college or university in the fall can also apply. They must be able to demonstrate why they should receive the award. Their primary residence must be in one of the 29 counties of Western Pennsylvania (see list below*).

The scholarship money will be credited to the winners' accounts at their university or college. The winners also will receive a plaque in recognition of the award.

Deadline for applications is Feb. 11, 2021. The scholarship committee will review applications and award the scholarships. The winner will be notified by April 15, 2021.

An application can be downloaded from www.westernpapressclub.org or contact the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania at Engineers' Building, 317 Fourth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or 412-281-7778 or pressclubwpa@yahoo.com.

For further information contact scholarship committee chairman Rick Monti at rick.monti@gmail.com or 412-600-0606.

The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania is a nonprofit organization comprising news media and public relations professionals, community leaders, academicians and other professionals devoted to first-rate communication. Members of The Press Club are dedicated to raising the quality of public discourse in Western Pennsylvania, keeping the region vital and relevant. It provides a setting, atmosphere, and programming that aim to further communication among media-related professionals and interested members of the general public. Encouraging and supporting journalism students in the region is also a priority. For membership information, contact The Press Club at 412-281-7778.

*Counties:Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria , Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Somerset, Venango, Warren, Washington, Westmoreland.

CONTACT: Rick Monti, 412-600-0606 or rick.monti@gmail.com

PR Newswire is the official wire of The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/15th-annual-bob-fryer-scholarship-for-aspiring-journalists-and-2-500-scholarship-from-the-press-club-of-western-pennsylvania-announced-301198327.html

SOURCE The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania

