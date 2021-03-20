15 Best Bingo Sites to Win On in 2021: A List of the Top Websites for Online Bingo in the UK

LONDON, March 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondering what the best bingo sites in the UK are? In this guide, we've got you covered. We take a look at the top bingo sites in the UK for every player.

Whether you're looking for the best free bingo sites, the most trusted bingo sites, or you just wanna grab the best signup bonus while it's hot, we've been the ones with our 'eyes down' as we've taken a look at the best value for money and FUN bingo sites in the UK.

So, lucky for you, all you need to do is take a look through this list, hedge your bets – and pick the site that's best for you.

Benchmarks That Were Used For Evaluating Bingo Sites

The top sites were reviewed based on five main benchmarks required for an ideal bingo gaming experience. These include:

Variety of games

Bingo bonus offers and promotions

Payment methods and supported currencies

Website design and navigation

Mobile platform compatibility

The Top 15 Bingo Sites

First Look:

Best bingo site for winning - The Sun Bingo

Best new bingo site - PlayOjo

Best mobile gaming experience - Fabulous Bingo

Best for bingo game varieties - 888 Ladies

Best bingo site for unique games - Lucky Pants Bingo

1. The Sun Bingo - Best Bingo Site for Winning

Offers 75 ball, 90 ball, and Slingos

Best for: Bonuses and winning

Operates since 2006 with 20 bingo rooms

The Sun Bingo is the site owned by the newspaper The Sun. It's a bright-themed site with an appealing design. Their deposit requirements are low and there is your chance to win without taking high risks.

You can play in many rooms and choose from different bingo varieties. This site also has 30 chat rooms which are great for players who love online hubs. The site offers a decent amount of payment methods and you can contact their customer service anytime.

2. PlayOjo Bingo - Best New Bingo Site

Games: 90 ball, 80 ball, 75 ball

Best for: Bingo and slots games

Great user-experience

Despite PlayOjo being a relatively new online bingo gaming site, you can look forward to playing the best bingo and online casino games. The site boasts of hosting more than 3000 games with the best variety of bingo games being available. You can also get a thrilling gaming experience at its live casino.

The service provider is also top-notch, with the bingo site supporting payment methods such as credit and debit cards, Paypal, Neteller and Skrill. Customer service is available 24/7 on live chat and email and the FAQ section contains more help on the most basic queries.

PlayOjo runs smoothly on all major platforms such as desktop and mobile devices and tablets. The site, however, could offer more bingo-specific bonuses and jackpots as they do for the slots and casino games fans. For bonuses you can get 80 wager free spins + money back on every bet, their bonus policy applies .

3. Fabulous Bingo - Best Mobile Bingo

Games: 75 ball, 90 ball bingo, and more

Best for: Bonuses and fast payouts

Great mobile gaming

Fabulous Bingo invites you to its appealing and bright-looking site that tries its best to offer you a great bingo experience. As it specializes in bingo, it offers classic bingo games as well as specials, jackpots, and slots too. The site's mobile platform is also highly responsive and innovative.

Making payments at the site is fast as the site supports diverse payment options. This includes Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, and Paypal. However, the site focuses more on bingo and the addition of more games such as Slingos and instant win games is highly welcomed.

4. 888 Ladies - Best for Bingo Game Varieties

Games: 75 ball and 90 ball bingo, Swedish, and Bingo roulette

Best for: Bingo varieties and bonuses

Great mobile app

888 Ladies is a trusted and long-running site from the giant operator, 888 Holdings. The popular bingo site stocks all the major bingo varieties and unique games that are exciting to play. You can also get access to some side games such as slot games and video poker games.

The site is focused on offering punters the best bonuses, with new and regular players at the site benefiting from a generous welcome offer and extra bingo tickets. Their mobile gaming platform is smooth running and one can even download the mobile app for a better gaming experience.

The supported banking options include Visa, Entropay, and Paypal. The site does not however stock live dealer games, which would be a welcome addition when one is on a break from bingo.

5. Lucky Pants Bingo - Best Bingo Site UK for Unique Games

Games: Emoji, Speed, Rainbow riches, Deal or No Deal, 90 ball and 80 ball Bingo

Best for: Unique bingo titles

Fast withdrawals

Cheekily named Lucky Pants bingo is the ideal site to fill your pockets with the best bonuses that come with fair terms. You can also enjoy the most recent and innovative games such as Deal or No Deal bingo, Slingos, and more than 1000 side games from slots to table games.

They offer 24/7 customer service for their players. The site could, however, provide more payment options for its gamers.

6. Moon Bingo

Offers the best mobile gaming experience, including mobile gaming apps

Independent bingo site

Games variety include 52 ball, 75 ball, and 90 ball games

7. Robinhood Bingo

Features a large variety of themed games and bingo progressives

Offers good bonuses

Site is easily accessible on mobile

8. Buzz Bingo

Exclusive partnership with the VoiceUK

Players can bet via the downloadable mobile apps or on their web browser

Trending bingo rooms include Deal or No Deal, Fluffy Favorites, and Rainbow Riches bingos

9. Heart Bingo

Supports mobile games

Hosts free daily chat games and free slots games

Side games include hundreds of slots, Slingo, casino, and live casino games

10. Mecca Bingo

5 ball, 90 ball, Deal or No Deal, Britain's Got Talent bingo, and many more

Got Talent bingo, and many more Large variety of new and unique games

One of the biggest bingo sites in the United Kingdom

11. Gala Bingo

Excellent mobile app

Numerous promotions and bonuses

Offers 90 ball, 80 ball, 75 ball, 50 and 40 ball bingo

12. Iceland Bingo

Bingo games such as 90 ball, 75 ball, 52 ball and slots too

Impressive mobile gaming platform

Hosts chat games and guaranteed jackpots

13. Dotty Bingo

Offers numerous bonuses and loyalty rewards

Available games include 75 ball, 80 ball, and 90 ball bingos

Withdrawals are completed within 2 to 3 days

14. Paddy Power Bingo

Features exciting themed bingo games

Players can benefit from the numerous promotions, free bingo tickets, and loyalty rewards

Large variety of side games such as slots, scratch cards, jackpots, and Slingos

15. Costa Bingo

Offers 75 ball, 90 ball, 5 line, and special bingo games

Features numerous daily, weekly and monthly promotions

Accessible on instant play on desktop and mobile devices

16. BGO

Features a large variety of themed games and bingo progressives

Offers good bonuses

Site is easily accessible on instant play on all major gaming platforms

17. Kitty Bingo

Offers great bingo bonuses

Appealing kitty-themed site which is easy to navigate

Hosts all the major game varieties and jackpot games

What Makes a Bingo Gaming Site the Best?

A bingo website is rated as the best if it meets all the needs of its players. For instance, its gaming catalogue needs to have all the major bingo game varieties and side games such as slots and scratch cards.

The fairness, safety, and security of a site are also fundamental. A trustworthy site should have licensing labels clearly displayed on its page, all the pages SSL encrypted, and the payment methods should be secure.

In terms of convenience, the best site should have diverse payment options, enable fast processing of payouts, and have a responsive customer service team.

PlayOjo and Sun Bingo which are the overall best sites, meet all these requirements. You get to enjoy major bingo game varieties, a generous deposit bonus, and efficient services.

How To Choose the Best Bingo Site

There are some important factors that you must consider when picking a site that most suits your online gaming needs.

Our recommended top bingo sites are designed with features that suit all online bingo players. Some of the important features include:

Generous Bonuses - A good welcome bonus could be given out in the form of free bingo tickets, bonus funds, and free bingo rooms for their beginners.

The top sites also have fair terms such as wagering requirements and withdrawal restrictions applied on the welcome bonuses.

Promotions and Loyalty Rewards - The best UK bingo sites give their players a chance to earn bonuses in the daily, weekly, and monthly promotions. Players can also collect points and loyalty rewards such as extra bingo tickets when they play at the site.

Top Game Varieties - The best sites offer you a chance to choose the variant you most prefer, such as 75 ball, 30 ball, 80 ball, and 90 ball bingo.

Secure and Fast Payment Services - Always choose a site that offers convenient payment options. Don't forget to check how fast the payments are processed when funding your account and making withdrawals at the bingo site.

Legitimacy, Fairness, and Security Standards - All the top bingo sites are legitimate and licensed to operate by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission and other regulatory bodies.

The top sites also uphold high security and fairness standards by using SSL encryption software for data privacy and tested RNG software for the generation of random game results.

Mobile Platform Compatibility - Most players prefer playing games on their mobile devices. You should consider whether the site supports mobile gaming, the user experience on a mobile device, and if the site has a mobile app.

Entertainment and Fun - Some bingo rooms offer you chat service, chat games, and quizzes that make the game enjoyable. A site should be appealing in its color scheme, language, games, and promotions.

What Are the Popular Bingo Bonuses?

Deposit bonuses

New players at most sites are welcomed with a bonus upon making the first deposit at the site. The deposit is matched to a player's initial deposit amount such that the higher the deposit amount, the larger the bonus.

For instance, one may be given a £30 bingo bonus after depositing £10.

No deposit bonuses

Players are rewarded for signing up at the site with free tickets or free funds to explore the games at the site. One doesn't have to deposit to get the bingo tickets or the bingo bonus.

What Is the Best Bingo Site for Winning?

You can win while playing at any legitimate bingo site; including the ones we recommended in the above list such as PlayOjo , Sun Bingo , and Lucky Pants Bingo.

The ideal site for winning should provide you with a beginner room to practice the game if you are just starting out. You can also get more winnings by playing at a site with low wagering requirements and fair withdrawal restrictions on its bonuses.

What Are the Popular Bingo Software Providers?

Gaming operators have partnered with the best software providers to ensure that their players get the best gaming experience. Most of the sites operate under one network, allowing players to enjoy networked games and jackpot prizes.

Different software providers have unique themes, exclusive bingo rooms, and game varieties. Some of the major software providers include:

Virtue Fusion

Virtue Fusion is part of the Playtech game provider, with many successful sites under its name. This includes Mirror, Mecca, BGO, and Coral Bingo.

It is responsible for game varieties such as 75 ball, 80 ball, 90 ball bingos. Others include themed games such as Deal or No Deal bingo.

Cozy

Cozy, which is now part of GVC Holdings, offers players networked games and a smooth mobile gaming experience. Players can access 90 ball, 80 ball, 75 ball, and Speed bingo game variants at Cozy software-powered sites.

Its unique reward system that entails free Bingo for a week at the free bingo rooms stands out from other software providers.

Dragonfish

Dragonfish is part of the giant 888 Holdings. The software provider is responsible for successful sites such as Wink Bingo and 888 Ladies.

Players can enjoy guaranteed jackpots, prize pools, and tournaments, among other promotions.

Can I Play on These Sites Without Depositing?

Most of the top bingo sites allow you to play games for fun and you can also play with a no-deposit bonus. For instance, Kitty, Costa Bingo, and Lucky pants bingo sites give you a no-deposit bonus to start you off.

What Are the Usual Withdrawal Requirements?

Each online bingo site in the UK has specific rules or a withdrawal policy that must be followed when one wishes to withdraw their winnings. Some of the withdrawal requirements are that you must have met the specific wagering requirements before withdrawing any winnings arising out of a deposit bonus or welcome offer.

Other requirements include adhering to the minimum and maximum withdrawal limits. You must also stick to the withdrawal restrictions, such as only withdrawing up to a set number of times in a day, week, or month. Withdrawal restrictions, such as only withdrawing your payouts using specified payment methods, also apply.

Are Bingo Gaming Sites Safe?

UK gaming sites must be licensed to operate by the UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, or any other relevant licensing body. Before any online bingo site is licensed, it must have demonstrated its dedication to providing players with a safe and secure gaming platform.

The site must ensure that players gamble responsibly, and bar any underage gamblers from signing up at the sites. Sites also perform proper KYC to discourage fraudsters and money launderers from joining the sites.

Is Bingo Truly Random?

Random number generators govern online games, and it is not possible to predict the game outcome. Online gaming sites have invested in RNG software, which ensures the game results are entirely random.

There is no chance of the operator or any players being able to guess the game results or have an unfair advantage over other players.

Best Bingo Sites UK: Which Site Suits Your Style?

We have carefully reviewed all the sites on our list of bingo sites to provide you with the most trustworthy sites to choose from. All the sites we've recommended are licensed, and players never have to worry about their security and safety when they sign up.

Our top picks, PlayOjo , Sun Bingo , and Wink Bingo, offer excellent bonuses and all the major game varieties such as 90 ball and 75 ball games. If you don't know where to start, those could be a great start.

The other top sites are equally worthwhile; you only need to pick ones that best suit your gaming needs for a fun and rewarding bingo gaming experience.

Source: https://www.leanbackplayer.com/bingo-sites/

You probably don't need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It's worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones.

Casinos listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online casinos are available and legal where you live. Leanbackplayer is an independent and reader-supported review site and we may receive commissions for recommendations made in our website's guides.

Remember gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly. Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

https://www.gamstop.co.uk/

https://www.gamcare.org.uk/

https://www.begambleaware.org/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/15-best-bingo-sites-to-win-on-in-2021-a-list-of-the-top-websites-for-online-bingo-in-the-uk-301252425.html

SOURCE leanbackplayer.com