14.07.2020 02:20:00

14 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized as Mountain States Super Lawyers for 2020

LAS VEGAS, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fourteen attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been recognized as Mountain States Super Lawyers for 2020 by Super Lawyers magazine.

The publication selects honorees through a multiphase selection process utilizing peer nominations and evaluations and features less than 5% of lawyers in a state or region. The Mountain States Super Lawyers list includes attorneys from Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming.

Greenberg Traurig's Mountain States Super Lawyers include:

  • Michael J. Bonner (Las Vegas)
  • Mark A. Clayton (Las Vegas)
  • Tami D. Cowden (Las Vegas)
  • Mark E. Ferrario (Las Vegas)
  • Peggy Hunt (Salt Lake City and Denver)
  • Annette Jarvis (Salt Lake City and Denver)
  • Eric W. Swanis (Las Vegas)
  • Mark G. Tratos (Las Vegas)

Greenberg Traurig's Rising Stars include:

  • Pete J. Georgis (Las Vegas)
  • Sarah Goldberg (Salt Lake City)
  • Christopher R. Miltenberger (Las Vegas)
  • Alayne M. Opie (Las Vegas)
  • Bethany Rabe (Las Vegas)
  • Whitney Welch-Kirmse (Las Vegas)

In addition, Ferrario, Hunt, and Jarvis are recognized on Mountain States Super Lawyers' Top 100 List, with Hunt and Jarvis also on the Top 50 Women list.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has more than 2,200 attorneys in 41 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

 

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig

Banner Raiffeisen

