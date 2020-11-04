SMI 10’004 2.2%  SPI 12’467 2.0%  Dow 27’480 2.1%  DAX 12’089 2.6%  Euro 1.0696 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’099 2.6%  Gold 1’909 0.8%  Dollar 0.9127 -0.6%  Öl 40.2 2.5% 
13th Edition Of Cosmobeaute Vietnam Rescheduled To 29-31 July 2021

Debuting first time ever collocation with VietBeauty

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets and SES Vietnam Exhibition Services Company Limited, the Organisers of Cosmobeaute Vietnam, have decided to reschedule 13th Edition of Cosmobeaute Vietnam, to now 29-31 July 2021 at its original location, Saigon Exhibition Convention Centre (SECC). The event was originally scheduled for 24-26 March 2021. Following from the new dates, CosmobeauteVietnam is debuting the first time ever collocation with Vietbeauty in 2021. This will provide endless opportunities to source new beauty products, services and solutions gathered under one roof.

"The COVID-19 outbreak was an unforeseen event that adversely affected businesses around the world. With the revised dates, it will enable the industry to benefit from the increase reopening of borders. This will also allow the entire beauty community to be aligned and to promote business recovery of the industry," said BT Tee, General Manager of Informa Markets in Vietnam.

"The 2021 edition will be more diligent for beauty community as we are thriving to continue provide a pivotal edition to accelerate the recovery of the industry. As the stage for numerous editions, the synergy for both shows provide a perfect business platform for all beauty trade professionals and companies to connect within the industry," he added.

CosmobeauteVietnam is the longest-running beauty trade exhibition in Vietnam targeting beauty trade professionals in the industry such as beauticians, aestheticians, manicure technicians, spa business owners, retailers and distributors of beauty products & equipment, e-commerce business owners and potential investors looking to commence business in the beauty industry within Southeast Asia region. Whilst, Vietbeauty is the largest beauty trade show in Vietnam which set to be the most comprehensive beauty platform for beauty industry professionals to source new products ranging from leading suppliers in the areas of cosmetics, skincare, hair care, nail care, spa and wellness products to beauty salon and aesthetic equipment and supplies across the Asian region and from countries around the world.

Meanwhile, the entire team will remain devoted to ensuring the 2021 edition operates at the level of prestige the show has been recognized for the past 12 years. All Informa events will be organised in accordance with Informa's AllSecure health and safety standard. As the world's leading events' Organiser, Informa has developed a detailed set of enhanced measures to provide the highest levels of hygiene and safety at its events, providing everyone with reassurance and confidence they are participating in a safe and controlled environment.

For more information, visit www.cosmobeauteasia.com and www.vietbeautyshow.com.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets on Beauty segment has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo), the world's fastest growing markets. By further expanding its strength, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event in Miami 2021 serving the East coast and USA, South America and Caribbean Islands regions. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326539/Cosmobeaute_Vietnam_Rescheduled_To_29_31_July_2021.jpg

