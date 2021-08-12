SMI 12’394 0.3%  SPI 15’861 0.2%  Dow 35’485 0.6%  DAX 15’826 0.4%  Euro 1.0820 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’206 0.4%  Gold 1’751 1.3%  Bitcoin 42’733 1.5%  Dollar 0.9215 0.0%  Öl 71.7 1.1% 

12.08.2021 04:38:00

13th China-Northeast Asia Expo kicks off on Aug 27

BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The 13th China-Northeast Asia Expo is scheduled to take place in Changchun, Northeast China'sJilin province, on Aug 27 to 31, and will serve as a platform for countries in Northeast Asia to build a consensus and enhance cooperation, according to a press conference held on July 30.

This year's session will adopt a combination of online and offline methods to host various forums, conferences and exhibitions, on the basis of strict epidemic prevention and control.

A number of business activities such as the 11th Northeast Asia Cooperation High-Level Forum and the Northeast Asia Regional Cooperation Roundtable will be held to build a broader regional economic and trade exchange platform and deepen industrial project cooperation.

A total of 38 projects are planned to be signed, with a contractual investment of 31.68 billion yuan ($4.9 billion).

The five-day event will host seven themed pavilions, covering an area of 70,000 square meters, including a Technological Innovation Pavilion, Automobile Pavilion, and a Northeast Asian Countries Pavilion.

The Science and Technology Innovation Pavilion will focus on leading industries such as rail transit equipment manufacturing and the deep processing of agricultural products in Jilin province, and general aviation, satellite technology, new energy, and new materials, which are emerging industries.

A total of 3,386 international standard booths will be set up at the expo, and 1,001 exhibitors from home and abroad are registered for this year's event.

There will be 347 exhibitors from around the world such as Northeast Asia, Europe, the United States, and other countries and regions as well as 282 domestic exhibitors from 17 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, and 372 exhibitors from Jilin province.

﻿

