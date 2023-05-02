Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Green Hydrogen Systems A-S Bearer and-or registered Aktie [Valor: 112003351 / ISIN: DK0061540341]
02.05.2023

13/2023 Green Hydrogen Systems - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Green Hydrogen Systems A-S Bearer and-or registered
29.15 DKK 1.57%
Company announcement 13/2023

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

Kolding, Denmark, 2 May 2023 – In accordance with article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, Green Hydrogen Systems A/S ("Green Hydrogen Systems”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Green Hydrogen Systems and persons closely associated with them in Green Hydrogen Systems’ shares and other financial instruments linked thereto:

1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Lars Valsøe Bertelsen
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Directors in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission, allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
b)
LEI
984500COESDF699DEC11
4.
Details of the transaction(s):
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Shares

ISIN: DK0061540341
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 28.986565,000

d)
Aggregated information
– Aggregated volume
– Price

Total number of shares:                5,000
Total price:                        DKK 144,932.80
e)
Date of the transaction
1 May 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of Investor Relations, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Jesper Buhl, Head of Public Affairs and Media Relations, +45 5351 5295, jbu@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

Source: Green Hydrogen Systems

Ticker: GREENH

Tag: Company announcement

