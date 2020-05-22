22.05.2020 12:03:00

127th Canton Fair to Enable Barrier-free Global Selling and Buying Experience Online

GUANGZHOU, China, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 127th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) will launch its new official website, along with Buyer's Guide on how to use the platform by the end of May. Powered by information technology, the new website will provide one-stop trading experience covering online promotion, business matchmaking and negotiation to its buyers and exhibitors around the globe who will be attending its first-ever digital session from June 15th to 24th.

As the largest international trade event in China, the Canton Fair will use its 127th session to increase the stability of global industrial supply chains and promote multilateral, barrier-free trade.

Buyers, after registering an account or logging in to the official website, can access all the exhibits from 16 categories and 50 sections as in the physical exhibition, as well as the latest information and official announcements about the event. Buyers can watch live-streams, browse exhibitors or products through targeted search or via the system's intelligent matching function.

The platform will also provide a live stream calendar listing opening ceremonies, industry summits and new product launch events. Buyers can subscribe to the events they are interested in to receive reminders.

In addition, with instant messaging tools and up to five million one-to-one around-the-clock online chat rooms, the Canton Fair will enable message delivery without delay. Buyers can directly communicate with exhibitors using the digital chat system on the official website, or submit a request to a video negotiation appointment.

Chen Ming Zong, Chairman of the Sumatera Utara Branch of the Indonesia China Business Council, noted that the utilization of cloud technology to achieve matchmaking, negotiation and transactions online at the 127th Canton Fair is an excellent example of China's technological innovation.

Themed "Canton Fair, Global Share", the Canton Fair is moving its whole exhibition online to connect businesses worldwide. With three weeks to go, it is well prepared to welcome partners and traders around the globe to enjoy the 127th and first online session.

Giovanni Ferrari, General Manager of Panama's Colon Free Trade Zone, is looking forward to joining in. "We can attend Canton Fair even though we are far away from it."

Regarded as "A Bond of Friendship, A Bridge for Trade", Canton Fair has made enormous contributions to the economic exchanges and trade cooperation between China and other countries and the growth of an open world economy.

Canton Fair

The China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, is held biannually in Guangzhou every spring and fall. Established in 1957, the fair is now a comprehensive exhibition with the longest history, highest level, largest scale and largest number of products as well as the broadest distribution of buyer origins and the highest business turnover in China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171939/added_article.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Zurich Insur Gr 288.00
1.05 %
Sika 175.10
-0.43 %
SGS 2’191.00
-0.45 %
Alcon 59.60
-0.63 %
Swisscom 487.40
-0.73 %
Swiss Life Hldg 317.10
-2.01 %
UBS Group 9.53
-2.22 %
CS Group 8.05
-2.24 %
Nestle 102.14
-2.65 %
CieFinRichemont 52.38
-3.75 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:13
Vontobel: derimail - Keine Barriere, dafür tiefer Bezugspreis
09:52
SMI vor schwachem Wochenausklang
06:47
Weekly Hits: Grossbritannien – Spannungsgeladene Insel / AMS, Logitech, Temenos – Hightech-Trio aus dem SMIM™
21.05.20
Tectonic Shift in the US Domestic Crude Oil Grades Market
20.05.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:28
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Marktstratege rät zum Aktienkauf: Hohes Angst-Level weist auf Unterbewertung hin
Depot von Warren Buffett im 1. Quartal: Schafft es Apple erneut auf Platz 1?
SMI an Auffahrt geschlossen -- Dow schliesst leichter -- DAX letztlich klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich schwächer
SMI tiefer -- DAX wieder unter 11'000 Zählern -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot
Trump erwägt G7-Gipfel doch als reales Treffen
easyJet nimmt im Juni wieder Flüge auf - Aktie legt zu
AstraZeneca-Aktie auf Rekordhoch: AstraZeneca will 1 Milliarde COVID-19-Impfstoffdosen herstellen - USA zahlen 1,2 Milliarden Dollar
Tesla-Aktie legt zu: Tesla lässt Klage gegen Corona-Einschränkungen fallen
Roche sieht Sicherheit von Satralizumab durch Langzeitdaten bestätigt - Aktie gibt ab
Lufthansa-Aktie steigt: Lufthansa bestätigt bevorstehende Einigung um Milliarden-Rettung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI tiefer -- DAX wieder unter 11'000 Zählern -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag Abschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB