127th Canton Fair to Enable Barrier-free Global Selling and Buying Experience Online

GUANGZHOU, China, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 127th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) will launch its new official website, along with Buyer's Guide on how to use the platform by the end of May. Powered by information technology, the new website will provide one-stop trading experience covering online promotion, business matchmaking and negotiation to its buyers and exhibitors around the globe who will be attending its first-ever digital session from June 15th to 24th.

As the largest international trade event in China, the Canton Fair will use its 127th session to increase the stability of global industrial supply chains and promote multilateral, barrier-free trade.

Buyers, after registering an account or logging in to the official website, can access all the exhibits from 16 categories and 50 sections as in the physical exhibition, as well as the latest information and official announcements about the event. Buyers can watch live-streams, browse exhibitors or products through targeted search or via the system's intelligent matching function.

The platform will also provide a live stream calendar listing opening ceremonies, industry summits and new product launch events. Buyers can subscribe to the events they are interested in to receive reminders.

In addition, with instant messaging tools and up to five million one-to-one around-the-clock online chat rooms, the Canton Fair will enable message delivery without delay. Buyers can directly communicate with exhibitors using the digital chat system on the official website, or submit a request to a video negotiation appointment.

Chen Ming Zong, Chairman of the Sumatera Utara Branch of the Indonesia China Business Council, noted that the utilization of cloud technology to achieve matchmaking, negotiation and transactions online at the 127th Canton Fair is an excellent example of China's technological innovation.

Themed "Canton Fair, Global Share", the Canton Fair is moving its whole exhibition online to connect businesses worldwide. With three weeks to go, it is well prepared to welcome partners and traders around the globe to enjoy the 127th and first online session.

Giovanni Ferrari, General Manager of Panama's Colon Free Trade Zone, is looking forward to joining in. "We can attend Canton Fair even though we are far away from it."

Regarded as "A Bond of Friendship, A Bridge for Trade", Canton Fair has made enormous contributions to the economic exchanges and trade cooperation between China and other countries and the growth of an open world economy.

Canton Fair

The China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, is held biannually in Guangzhou every spring and fall. Established in 1957, the fair is now a comprehensive exhibition with the longest history, highest level, largest scale and largest number of products as well as the broadest distribution of buyer origins and the highest business turnover in China.

