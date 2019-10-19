+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
19.10.2019 09:16:00

126th Canton Fair Witnesses Innovative Development in Home Appliance Products

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 126th Canton Fair that gathers thousands of home appliance companies at its Phase 1 exhibition, has displayed an array of innovative home-grown products from refrigerators, washers and dryers, air-conditioners, kitchen appliances, personal care appliances to small household appliances. One of China's key export sectors-- home appliances- showed significant potential in innovative product development by introducing never before seen products to the Canton Fair.

126th Canton Fair Witnesses Innovative Development in Home Appliance Products

"The capability for innovation is key for companies to foster new competitiveness in the market," said Alan Liu, Deputy Director-General of the Foreign Affairs Office at Canton Fair. "We are happy to witness the rise of innovation in China, and we are privileged to support Chinese home appliance companies to gain market advantage and take centre stage for international trade."

Emerging implementation of technological breakthrough showcased at the Canton Fair

China's electronic home appliance industry has formed a complete industrial chain with strong manufacturing capabilities through continuous investment in product research and development, intelligent manufacturing and branding. From January-July 2019, the home appliance sector reached US$46.75 billion in export volume, seeing a year-on-year increase of 4.4 percent, according to the China Electromechanical Chamber of Commerce.

Many products from Chinese home appliance brands participating in this exhibition, such as Haier, Midea, Hisense, TCL, Gree, and Galanz, have shown high competitiveness in quality, design, energy-saving, user-oriented design and quietness, raising demand for home appliance renewal.

Shanghai Yili Electric brought to the fair their high-pressure washers, vacuum cleaners and lithium cleaning products for batteries that enable higher performance. According to Kevin Ding, the company's Sales Director, their innovative functions with valuable cost has made them a success in 85 countries and regions.

Canton Fair to Promote Innovative Development

During the exhibition, the Canton Fair also announced winners of Canton Fair Design Awards (CF Awards) to recognise the achievements of companies pushing the boundaries of innovation and raise awareness among buyers.This year, Skyworth, one of China's home appliance giants and 24-year supporter of the Fair, won the 2019 CF Best of the Best Award, for a transparent OLED television. The television, named Vision, can shift from opaque, translucent to transparent. Vision also comes equipped with an AI function that enables real-time interaction, bringing the 20mm-thin science-fiction style TV to life.

Another highlight came from Ningbo Bangshou Electric, a company with a 20 percent annual product update rate that has been a participant of the Canton Fair for 15 years. Kevin Shao, the company's Vice General Manager, said that they have a strong focus on innovation with more than 30 patent applications a year with 70 percent of goods manufactured in developed regions such as Europe and the US to offer the most cutting-edge products to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit: http://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/index.aspx

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/126th-canton-fair-witnesses-innovative-development-in-home-appliance-products-300941551.html

SOURCE Canton Fair

