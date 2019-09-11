123Loadboard Recognizes Truckers During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW 2019)

Houston, Texas, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, and coinciding with their 15th anniversary, 123Loadboard is handing out 1,500 annual load board subscriptions to drivers totaling $1,000,000 (subscriptions valued at $55/month).

"We are dedicated to showing our appreciation to the men and women who keep America's freight moving, so as we have done yearly since 2011, we are handing out free membership accounts to some of the hardest working Americans," said Loarn Metzen, V.P. at 123Loadboard.

"This year the total will be 1,500 annual memberships as 123Loadboard is celebrating their 15th anniversary. Showing our gratitude for the sacrifices Professional Truck Drivers make is important to us and that is why we commit year after year to handing out these memberships to help keep their trucks moving. Their labor and efforts matter and we all depend on them to keep the transportation industry rolling," continued Loarn.

Truckers can find loads on 123Loadboard, capture and store documents plus factor them through their factoring partner, Thunder Funding. 123Loadboard is dedicated to helping streamline the load search process for truck drivers who need to find and fund the delivery of their loads.

About 123Loadboard

Founded in 2004, 123Loadboard provides a freight matching marketplace for carriers, owner-operators, brokers and shippers to engage with pertinent, easy-to-use trucking tools, using the latest technologies to help professional truck drivers find loads and increase their loaded miles. Affordable web and mobile apps allow users to customize their subscription to meet their specific needs. The company is a trusted source for freight matching, credit, compliance issues, mileage and is one of the few trucking services where posting loads is still free. Visit http://www.123Loadboard.com for more information.

SOURCE 123Loadboard