17.09.2019 17:44:00

120 participants representing Alithya raise more than $100,000 for the cause during Make-A-Wish Quebec 48-HOUR RIDE

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group Inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in digital strategy and transformation, with 2,000 highly skilled professionals offering enterprise solutions across Canada, the United States, and Europe, is proud to announce the raising of more than $100,000 by 120 Alithya participants who completed the 2019 edition of the 48-HOUR RIDE in support of Make-A-Wish Quebec.

The event marked the 7th straight year that Alithya has participated in the Make-A-Wish 48-HOUR RIDE, and the company has increased its number of teams and participants annually. This year's event included 120 participants - employees, partners, relatives and friends – divided into 20 teams, all wearing the Alithya colours throughout the weekend and taking turns cycling through the challenge.

"I'm really proud of Alithya's participation in the Make-A-Wish 48-HOUR RIDE," says Paul Raymond, President and CEO of Alithya. "I was particularly impressed with the large number of young people involved in the cause this year. The younger generation is incredibly generous and endowed with a social conscience that is both touching and promising for the future of humanity."

Overall, more than $2.6 million was raised from September 13-15 by 2,250 cyclists who participated in the 13th edition of the Make-A-Wish 48-HOUR RIDE. Since 2007, more than $13.5 million has been raised to help fulfill the wishes of children suffering from serious illnesses across the province.

For many years, Alithya has made a commitment to community involvement, aligning itself particularly with causes that are important to its employees and customers. The company also encourages employees to give back by involving themselves with causes that touch their lives and Make-A-Wish is one of those organizations that Alithya supports and which the company's employees embrace.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. is a leader in digital strategy and transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, Alithya employs 2,000 professionals in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is built upon four pillars of expertise: business strategy, application services, enterprise solutions, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of customers in a variety of sectors, including financial, manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government. With corporate responsibility at the heart of management's approach, Alithya promotes good governance, workplace diversity and development, environmentally-friendly practices, and social engagement within the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.alithya.com.

SOURCE Alithya

