12 Wines for $120: WTSO Announces Return of the Esteemed Case Sale

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., July 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WTSO, an online wine delivery service, is proud to announce the return of one of their most popular sale events, the Case Sale, from August 17 until August 20, 2020. During this sale, customers can choose from a selection of high-quality wines to create their own unique case for under $120 (taxes may apply).

The wine platform is known for its exceptional global selection of red, white, sparkling, and rosé bottles, and its superior customer service and commitment to offering quality wines at 30-70% off regular retail prices. From this drive to please members of the WTSO family, the Case Sale was born.

The celebrated WTSO Case Sale began in 2019 to give wine lovers the opportunity to stock up on their favorites at an affordable price. For a total of four days, shoppers will have the ability to visit the Case Sale page and choose from a rotating selection of 10-15 bottles.

Customers can build their own case of wine from a wide selection of bottles with different varietals, vintages, and price points. New wines will be available throughout the sale, giving the option to create more than one case for extra savings. Carts will not be saved -- bottles are all subject to selling out.

Once they select any variation of 12 bottles, they can check out to apply the discount -- just $120 for all the bottles they choose for their case. Each 12-bottle case also comes with free shipping. The discount and free shipping will not apply unless customers order cases in increments of 12. The more cases they order, the more they save.

On August 17, the sale will introduce fans to new summery selections while bringing back some older favorites they know and love. The Case Sale page will offer a wide variety of wines over the four-day span including Riesling, Bordeaux, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir from brands like Calculated Risk, LC Villa, and more. Shoppers can take advantage of the Case Sale's exclusive deals by including these acclaimed and crowd-favorite bottles in their case.

Those who are interested in expanding their wine collection for the end of the season are encouraged to fill their wine fridge with high-quality global bottles from the upcoming WTSO Case Sale from August 17-20, 2020. Visit the Case Sale page any time to fill up a cart with 12 bottles for just $120 for a limited time.

Free holds will be available for all purchases. If a customer would like us to wait to ship their order for any reason (weather conditions, occasions, etc.), WTSO will keep it in their temperature-controlled warehouse until the scheduled date.

To learn more about WTSO's Case Sale and the wines being featured, visit wtso.com, follow WTSO on social media, or call Customer Service at 866-957-2795.



SOURCE WTSO