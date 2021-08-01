SMI 12’117 0.3%  SPI 15’578 0.3%  Dow 34’935 -0.4%  DAX 15’544 -0.6%  Euro 1.0744 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’089 -0.7%  Gold 1’814 -0.8%  Bitcoin 37’229 2.6%  Dollar 0.9053 0.0%  Öl 76.3 0.5% 
01.08.2021 14:58:00

1170.48% Retail Subscription Coverage for Tanmiah IPO

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Fransi Capital, the Financial Advisor, Lead Manager, Bookrunner and Underwriter for the Initial Public Offering ("IPO") of Tanmiah Food Company ("Tanmiah" or the "Company") has announced the end of the public subscription period for the offered shares on Tuesday 17/12/1442H (corresponding to 27/07/2021G). The coverage ratio for the offered shares by individual subscribers (the "Retail Tranche") reached 1170.48% and the total number of individual subscribers reached 69,598, injecting SAR 470,532,290 to subscribe to six hundred thousand (600,000) Ordinary Shares at a price of SAR 67 per share.

Tanmiah_Food_Company_Logo

In accordance with the IPO Prospectus, six hundred thousand (600,000) Ordinary Shares have been allocated to individual subscribers, representing 10% of the total shares offered for public subscription, while five million four hundred thousand (5,400,000) Ordinary Shares have been allocated to institutional subscribers, representing 90% of the total shares offered for subscription.

Saudi Fransi Capital noted that the receiving bank will work to complete the procedures for returning surplus subscriptions no later than 25/12/1442H (corresponding to 04/08/2021G), and that the listing of the Company's shares on the Saudi Stock Exchange will take place after completing all relevant requirements and procedures. The listing date will be announced on the website of the Saudi Stock Exchange.

The prospectus for the subscription was published on the website of the Capital Market Authority www.cma.org.sa, the website of Tanmiah Food Company www.tanmiah.com, and the website of Saudi Fransi Capital www.sfc.sa.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1552331/Tanmiah_Food_Company_Logo.jpg

For media enquiries, please contact:
George Allen
George.Allen@Instinctif.com
+971 4 369 9353

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1170-48-retail-subscription-coverage-for-tanmiah-ipo-301345711.html

SOURCE Tanmiah Food Company

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV

1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.

Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV

Inside

31.07.21 Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit den Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV
30.07.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
30.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Lonza, Moderna
30.07.21 Marktüberblick: Amazon-Aktie taucht nachbörslich ab
30.07.21 SMI heute schwächer erwartet
30.07.21 BASF schreibt Milliardengewinn – Aktie legt zu
30.07.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Direkt am Widerstand / EUR/USD – Trendwechsel?
29.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf UBS Group AG, Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Konkurrent Lucid Motors kurz nach Börsendebüt: Ist ein Einstieg lohnenswert?
Künstliche Intelligenz wählt Fondszusammensetzung aus: Warum AMC den Vorzug vor Facebook bekommt
Langzeit-Bär David Tice erwartet Zusammenbruch bei Aktien- und Kryptoanlagen
Juli 2021: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
22 Jahre alter Tipp des Starinvestors noch immer gültig: So vermehrt man sein Vermögen wie Warren Buffett
KW 30: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Sicherheit und Luxus: Das zieht die Reichen in die Schweiz
Pessimistisch für Aktien und Anleihen: Investmentexperte Jeremy Grantham warnt vor herben Verlusten
EZB bescheinigt Euroraum-Banken nach Stresstest Widerstandsfähigkeit
Finanzanalyst: Aus diesen Gründen setzen Anleger 2021 auf Rohstoffe

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit