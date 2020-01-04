04.01.2020 01:00:00

111 Inc to Attend the JP Morgan 2020 Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, January 14-15, 2020

SHANGHAI, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company"), a leading integrated online and offline healthcare platform, today announced that the Company will attend  the JP Morgan 2020 Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA, USA, January 14-15, 2020 and meet with institutional investors.

Mr. Junling Liu, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO is scheduled to present a keynote speech titled Capturing Opportunities in China's Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industry in an Era of Transformation on January 15th. Mr. Liu and Mr. Luke Chen, CFO, will also be available to meet with investors attending the conference.

About 111, Inc.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company") is a leading integrated online and offline healthcare platform in China. The Company provides hundreds of millions of consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and healthcare services directly through its online retail pharmacy and indirectly through its offline pharmacy network. 111 also offers online healthcare services through its internet hospital, 1 Clinic, which provides consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation and electronic prescription services. In addition to providing direct services to consumers through its online retail pharmacy, 111 also enables offline pharmacies to better serve their customers. The Company's online wholesale pharmacy, 1 Drug Mall, serves as a one-stop shop for pharmacies to source a vast selection of pharmaceutical products. The Company's new retail platform, by integrating the front and back ends of the pharmaceutical supply chain, has formed a smart supply chain, which transforms the flow of pharmaceutical products to pharmacies and modernizes how they serve their customers.

