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05.06.2026 05:15:12
11 Stars Shine In The Michelin Guide Restaurant Ceremony 2026 Hanoi | Ho Chi Minh City | Da Nang
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The MICHELIN Guide awarded its first restaurant Stars in 1926 - one that would go on to shape the way the world eats, travels and celebrates excellence at the table. Over the decades, that legacy has travelled far and discovered new gastronomic experiences, expanding the boundaries of what excellent dining can mean. The ceremony in Vietnam today joins the celebration of this milestone, marking the 100th year since the first Star was awarded.
The newly released restaurant selection showcases 193 establishments, featuring 11 One MICHELIN Star (2 new), 72 Bib Gourmand (11 new), 110 MICHELIN Selected (9 New), alongside 3 restaurants in the MICHELIN Green Star community (1 new). New additions include 7 from Hanoi (1 One MICHELIN Star, 3 Bib Gourmand, 3 MICHELIN Selected), 11 from Ho Chi Minh City (1 One MICHELIN Star, 5 Bib Gourmand, 5 MICHELIN Selected) and 4 from Da Nang (3 Bib Gourmand and 1 MICHELIN Selected). One Ho Chi Minh City restaurant newly joins the MICHELIN Green Star community for its inspiring commitment to zero-waste philosophy and plant-based gastronomy.
Most significantly, this marks the first time in the Guide's four-year history in Vietnam that the number of Starred restaurants has reached double digits: a clear sign that Vietnam's culinary world is entering a new level of excellence. Behind that achievement is a generation of culinary talent whose ambition and identity have never been more sharply defined.
"In four years, we have watched Vietnam grow from an exciting discovery into a clear and confident culinary destination. What excites us most this year is the talent and passion behind each restaurant. A new generation of Vietnamese chefs is leading the way, with young cooks who have trained abroad and come home to cook food that is unmistakably their own: rooted in local ingredients, local memories and local pride. That is exactly what the MICHELIN Guide has always sought to honor," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide. "As we mark a century of the Star, Vietnam reminds us that local gastronomic stories are still being written, and that some of the most exciting chapters are unfolding right here."
One MICHELIN Star: A New Chapter for Vietnamese Fine Dining
11 restaurants are awarded One MICHELIN Star this year, marking the first time the total has surpassed single-digit since the MICHELIN Guide arrived in Vietnam. Two newcomers bring a perspective that adds new depth to Vietnam's Starred dining scene:
The MICHELIN Green Star editorially highlights restaurants that, among the MICHELIN Guide selection, have inspired and impressed Inspectors with their committed vision for the future of gastronomy.
This year, Tales by Chapter (Ho Chi Minh City) is the newest restaurant to join the MICHELIN Green Star community recognized for its rigorous zero-waste philosophy and its seasonal, plant-based menu sourced from a partner eco-farm in Da Lat[PS1] and the restaurant's own rooftop garden. The kitchen transforms trimmings through creative fermentation into mushroom garum and corn koji, while organic by-products are composted back into the soil. Guests are invited into this closed-loop system through interactive installations and a seed-matching game, making the connection between dining and environment impossible to ignore.
Bib Gourmand: 72 Establishments Celebrating the Rich Diversity of Vietnamese Cuisine
The 2026 Bib Gourmand list grows to 72 establishments, with 11 new entries showcasing establishments that our Inspectors consider good quality cooking for good value. The New Bib Gourmand entries include:
In Hanoi
In addition to Starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants, the MICHELIN Guide Inspectors recommend eateries whose high-quality cuisine simply won them over. This year's selection of 110 establishments with 9 new additions spans the full spectrum of Vietnam's dining landscape. Whether a decades-old local favorite or a newly opened international table, each has earned its place through one shared quality: food worth seeking out.
In Hanoi
The MICHELIN Guide Special Awards recognize the individuals whose passion and professionalism elevate the entire dining experience. This year's recipients reflect a broader shift the Inspectors have witnessed across Vietnam: a new generation of hospitality professionals is rising - in the kitchen, on the floor, and behind the wine list - combining international standards with a deeply personal connection to Vietnamese culture.
New to the 2026 edition, the MICHELIN Guide Opening of the Year Award is given to individuals and teams for the successful opening of a dining venue over the past 12 months, with a creative degustation concept and a cuisine approach which has had an impact on the local gastronomic scene. This year's award is presented to Chef Chris Fong of NÔM in Ho Chi Minh City. Derived from ancient Vietnamese script, NÔM seamlessly blends Vietnam's history and culture through innovative culinary classics and "mini-museums" of traditional crafts, offering an immersive journey across the nation's rich gastronomic heritage.
The MICHELIN Guide Hanoi | Ho Chi Minh City | Da Nang 2026 at a glance:
11 One MICHELIN Star (2 new)
72 Bib Gourmand (11 new)
3 MICHELIN Green Star (1 new)
110 MICHELIN Selected (9 new)
Hashtag: #Michelin
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About MichelinMichelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world.
Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare.
The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide.
Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 175 countries and employs 132,200 people.
News Source: Michelin
05/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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05:15
|11 Stars Shine In The Michelin Guide Restaurant Ceremony 2026 Hanoi | Ho Chi Minh City | Da Nang (EQS Group)
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