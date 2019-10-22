11.9 Bn Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market by Type (Electronic Wearable Infusion Pump, Autoinjectors, Injection Pens, Electronic Inhalers), Indication (Diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis, Cardiovascular Disease, Asthma & COPD) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electronic drug delivery systems market is projected to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2024 from USD 7.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.7%.



The growth of the electronic drug delivery systems market is mainly driven by the favourable reimbursement scenario in North America & Europe, the growing prevalence of target diseases such as diabetes & cardiovascular disease, and advancements in technologies and designs of electronic drug delivery systems. Additionally, emerging markets such as China and India are expected to offer potential growth opportunities to market players in the coming years.



Electronic drug delivery systems are injectable drug delivery systems that are used for the management of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, multiple sclerosis, CVDs, asthma, and COPD, among other indications.



In this report, the market is further segmented based on type, indication, and region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Target Diseases

5.2.1.2 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario in Major Markets

5.2.1.3 Advancements in Technologies and Designs

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Preference for Alternative Drug Delivery Modes and the Possibility of Errors

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Biologics and Mabs

5.2.3.2 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Unfavorable Reimbursement Structure in Developing Countries



6 Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Electronic Wearable Infusion Pumps

6.1.1.1 Electronic Wearable Infusion Pumps Dominate the Market

6.1.2 Electronic Autoinjectors

6.1.2.1 Electronic Autoinjectors are Likely to Register Negative Growth During the Forecast Period Due to the Continuous Influx of Generic Versions of Conventional Autoinjectors in the Market

6.1.3 Electronic Injection Pens

6.1.3.1 Growing Focus of Pharmaceutical Companies on Developing Electronic/Connected Injection Pens Will Drive Market Growth

6.1.4 Electronic Inhalers

6.1.4.1 Electronic Inhalers are Developed to Improve Medication Adherence in Asthma & COPD Management



7 Market, By Indication

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Diabetes

7.2.1 Diabetes Accounted for the Largest Segment of the Market

7.3 Multiple Sclerosis

7.3.1 Launch of Generic Versions of Conventional Injectables Will Stifle Market Growth

7.4 Cardiovascular Disease

7.4.1 Development of Innovative Electronic Drug Delivery Systems for CVD Treatment Will Drive Market Growth

7.5 Asthma & COPD

7.5.1 Development of Smart Inhalers and Digital Sensors is Likely to Improve Medication Adherence in Asthma & COPD Patients

7.6 Other Indications



8 Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 The US has A Favorable Reimbursement Scenario for Electronic Drug Delivery Devices, Which is A Key Factor Driving the Market for Electronic Drug Delivery Systems

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Growing Presence of Device Manufacturers in the Country is Expected to Propel Market Growth

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Germany is the Largest Market for Electronic Drug Delivery Systems in Europe

8.3.2 UK

8.3.2.1 High Burden of Target Diseases to Support Market Growth

8.3.3 France

8.3.3.1 High Prevalence of Diabetes in the Country to Propel Market Growth

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.1.1 Large Geriatric Population and the High Prevalence of CVD to Support Market Growth

8.4.2 China

8.4.2.1 Growing Focus of Major Players on Biologics Development to Drive Market Growth

8.4.3 India

8.4.3.1 Lack of Reimbursement and Guidelines on Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Could Limit Market Growth

8.4.4 RoAPAC

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.1.1 High Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Demand for Electronic Drug Delivery Systems

8.5.2 Middle East & Africa

8.5.2.1 Favorable Reforms in South Africa to Support Market Growth



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Key Player Analysis

9.3.1 Merck Group

9.3.2 Medtronic PLC

9.4 Competitive Scenario

9.4.1 Product Launches

9.4.2 Expansions

9.4.3 Agreements & Collaborations

9.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2018)

9.5.1 Visionary Leaders

9.5.2 Innovators

9.5.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.5.4 Emerging Companies



10 Company Profiles



Amgen, Inc.

Astrazeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Can SPA

Companion Medical

Debiotech S.A.

F.Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

Findair SP. Z O. O.

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Merck Group

Novo Nordisk

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

United Therapeutics Corporation

Vicentra B.V.

