10ZiG to Demo BCR via Experimental CER Feature in Citrix Workspace App on Linux-Based Thin Client at Citrix Summit

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 10ZiG Technology® is conducting live demonstrations of the Citrix Workspace App's Browser Content Redirection (BCR) using Chromium Embedded Framework (CEF), displaying its performance improvements, on 10ZiG Linux-Based Thin Clients at Citrix Summit booth #502. In the recent release of Citrix Workspace App for Linux Version 1912, Citrix added support to BCR utilizing the experimental CEF-based engine. This enriches the experience on Thin Clients, as it helps to offload network usage, client-side processing, and graphics rendering directly to the endpoint.

BCR redirects contents of a web browser to a Client device/endpoint, creating a corresponding browser that embeds within the Citrix Workspace App itself. Up until Version 1912, performance on lower powered devices such as Thin Clients were problematic, but with the advances of CEF-based overlay, there are good signs of progress. 10ZiG quickly adapted to this recent release until compatibility and support was achieved and is demoing those good signs of progress on 10ZiG Linux-based Thin Clients, which did not take too long to accomplish.

Says 10ZiG CTO Kevin Greenway, "10ZiG is incredibly Citrix-responsive and Citrix-ready. Because we're only consumed in Thin & Zero Client development, we were once again able to jump in and finetune Version 1912 advances through swift configuration and testing. We're excited to be able to demonstrate this today and tomorrow at Citrix Summit, as we are publicly known as "first-responders" to Citrix updates. The enhanced BCR experience is just one more thing that our Thin Client Partners and customers are happy about and we know that they are anxious to see it in action. Stop by booth #502!"

About 10ZiG Technology®

10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin Client & Zero Client endpoint devices for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure. 10ZiG provides leading Intel and AMD based Dual and Quad Core Thin Clients and Zero Clients for VMware Blast Extreme & PCoIP, Citrix (HDX, HDX Premium, HDX 3D Pro), and Microsoft environments, in addition to the widest range of Teradici PCoIP Zero Clients on the market. 10ZiG offers free, no-obligation demo devices, best-in-industry Technical Support teams based in the U.S. and Europe, and provides at no cost, the Cloud-enabled "10ZiG Manager" Console with unlimited user licenses.

