10X Business Bootcamp: Learn How to Build a Pandemic-Proof Business

MIAMI, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Coronavirus pandemic forced over 100 million small businesses to close and urged the Federal Reserve to approve $5.5 trillion in financial assistance, nearly $2 trillion of which has been distributed thus far. During these past three months, 1.6 billion of the world's workforce lost their jobs. Unemployment rates are the highest they have ever been, even greater than the Great Depression.

"These statistics are unacceptable", says 10X Movement and Bootcamp founder, Grant Cardone. While millions of businesses were lost to the pandemic, many others were born or revived. The goal of this year's 10X Business Bootcamp is to ensure the survival and prosperity of businesses, globally, even in the event of a second wave or further economic crisis. During this event, entrepreneurs and business owners will be supplied with the knowledge and resources essential to sustaining revenue growth and maximizing profits, regardless of circumstance or economic climate.

World-renowned entrepreneur and "The People's Shark", Daymond John, endorses Grant Cardone and 10X events, saying, "Grant Cardone will help build you a sales machine." Building a stable and powerful engine for sales has always been critical for a thriving business, and more so now than ever before.

This 3-day Business Bootcamp will be held at the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort in Aventura, Florida on July 17-19 and September 4-6, with additional October dates to be announced. During this pandemic-proofing business workshop, Grant Cardone and his team teach strategies for creating demand, increasing qualified leads, training teams to produce, keeping teams motivated, closing deals, and scaling business through any of the twists and turns life throws.

SOURCE Grant Cardone