10X Author, Grant Cardone Purchases 456-Unit 10X Living at Naples, a Luxury Apartment Community Located in Southwest Florida

NAPLES, Fla., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cardone Capital, a Miami-based multifamily investment firm owned by Grant Cardone, announced the acquisition of 10X Living at Naples, a garden-style apartment community with 456 units located in one of the most attractive submarkets in the state of Florida.

10X Living at Naples' excellent location is within minutes of significant demand drivers such as beautiful white-sand beaches, upscale shopping, employment centers, public and private golf courses and a plethora of public recreational amenities.

Cardone Capital allows both accredited, and non-accredited investors opportunity to invest in this desirable asset with a consistent cash-flow typically reserved for institutions and high net worth investors.

"Grant Cardone is the first person to put together both real estate expertise and a huge social media following to create a successful crowdfunding platform. Investors are now able to invest directly in real assets and partner with him. With both accredited and non-accredited funds available, Cardone Capital is quickly becoming the industry leader," stated Ryan Tseko, Portfolio Manager of Cardone Capital.

In a generation where baby boomers and millennials prefer to rent rather than own, 10X Living at Naples offers an appealing state-of-the-art fitness center, a dog park with an obstacle course, a resort-style swimming pool, and tennis courts.

About Cardone Capital

Cardone Capital is a private-equity real estate firm that specializes in incoming producing product, mostly in the multifamily housing sector. With 25+ years of experience in the real estate industry, the firm acquires, improves, and operates multifamily real estate in growth markets in five states; Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Texas and Florida. Cardone Capital's mission is to identify, acquire and manage income-producing properties in great locations that provide opportunities for investors to preserve capital investments, collect consistent cash distributions while providing future capital appreciation of the assets.

