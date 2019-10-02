10th Annual Plutus Awards Announces Winners

YARDLEY, Pa., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Winners for the 10th Annual Plutus Awards have been announced. This year's winners represent the financial content creator community, highlighting some of the best in independent financial media.

"Plutus Awards winners are chosen by a panel of their peers and represent a community effort to acknowledge all the good they're doing online and offline," said Harlan Landes, the founder of the Plutus Awards and the Plutus Foundation. "It's a great way to bring recognition to important voices and issues in financial media."

Some of the winners in the most-anticipated categories include:

Blog of the Year

Rich and Regular

Podcast of the Year

Choose FI

Best New Personal Finance Blog

The Fioneers

Best New Personal Finance Podcast

What's Up Next

Sandy Smith, founder of the "Yes, I Am Cheap" blog and the Elevate conference, received the Lifetime Achievement award, as well as the Biggest Impact award. She has been involved in personal finance media for more than a decade and her work with underserved communities was recognized at the awards ceremony. "Yes, I Am Cheap" also won the People's Choice award.

There were 31 total categories recognized at the 10th Annual Plutus Awards, three of which were presented by asset management firm Capital Group, a Headlining Sponsor of the event, live on September 6, 2019 in Washington, D.C.

In addition to independent content creators, the Plutus Awards also recognized product and services categories from major companies and brands. A full list of winners can be found on the Plutus Awards website.

"This was one of the most moving ceremonies we've had in our entire 10 years," Landes said. "It's extremely gratifying to be able to recognize the excellent work created within the independent financial media community and to bring more attention to their projects."

About the Plutus Foundation

The Plutus Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides grant money and resources to provide opportunities for the financial media to create, develop, and administer community-based programs that enhance financial literacy, education, and empowerment. The Plutus Awards celebrates excellence in financial media with an annual awards ceremony recognizing the best content from independent producers. The Foundation also produces Plutus Voices, a series of learning and networking events for the financial media, bringing attention to important topics.

About Capital Group

Since 1931, Capital Group, home of American Funds, has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability. As of June 30, 2019, Capital Group manages more than $1.9 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.

The Capital Group companies manage equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

For more information, visit: https://www.capitalgroup.com/

American Funds Distributors, Inc., member FINRA.

