10th Annual Association for Value-Based Cancer Care Summit Announces Agenda

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) is proud to announce a jam-packed agenda for the 2020 Summit. This year's summit features the who's who in the cancer care ecosystem in an award winning WEBside chat setting. The summit consists of over 30, 90-minute sessions, approximately 5 days a week for 10 weeks, featuring top influencers, future trends, balanced opinions, real-time, real-world information, and unfiltered discussions from over 150 faculty.

It all begins October 13.

This year's agenda features more than 150 faculty and over 30 daily sessions. Some of our most anticipated sessions include:

Washington Perspectives on Cancer Care

Moderator: Jayson Slotnik, JD, MPH, Managing Partner, Health Policy Strategies

Tuesday, October 13

Washington public policy and legislative actions impact the cancer care market greater than any other health payer group, as 50% of the cancer population is financially supported under Medicare and another 10% under Medicaid coverage. This panel of Washington K Street experts will discuss the current and prospective policy and legislative initiatives that will impact cancer care in the near future given the pending election.

A Look Ahead on Cancer Care with Greg Simon

Keynote: Greg Simon

Thursday, October 22

Greg Simon is one of the foremost thought leaders in cancer care. He is the Past President, Biden Cancer Initiative, Washington, DC, the nonprofit organization that was built on the goals of the White House Cancer Moonshot program, and Former Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden's commitment to double the rate of progress in preventing, detecting, diagnosing, treating, and surviving cancer. During his tenure, he helped to launch more than 70 innovative private and public–private collaborations and numerous novel inter-agency initiatives that helped support the successful effort to secure $1.8 billion in new funding for the Cancer Moonshot program. Mr. Simon will discuss his perspectives on the future of cancer care delivery in the United States.

Click here for the full agenda. Please note that the agenda is subject to change as we continue to add leading faculty.

Each WEBside chat will run for approximately 90 minutes on alternating Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and/or Fridays and select Mondays. All sessions are delivered at 8:00 am ET and rebroadcast at 4:30 pm PT.

What is a WEBside Chat?

"In the new world of technology-supported face-to-face conversations, AVBCC is taking a leading role in creating WEBside chats," explained Burt Zweigenhaft, PhD, DLitt, AVBCC Founder and Chair. He went on to say, "In the past, a fireside chat was a very intimate way to discuss and share expertise, opinions, and observations." Thereby, combining the technology of today with the traditions of the past, AVBCC has created the award-winning WEBside chat.

To experience an award-winning WEBside chat, please click here.

Registration is now open for this Summit with limited space available. The cost to participate in the 10th Annual Summit is $599 per person and includes all WEBside chats and the archived sessions for up to 1 year. The live sessions and replays are powered by LynxCast. For more information, to register, or to check out the most up-to-date agenda, please visit www.valuebasedcancer.com/avbcc/2020-summit.

About the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC)

AVBCC is the fastest growing national specialty organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with cancer and their quality of life by discussing, considering, and evaluating the value equation as it relates to new and existing cancer therapies. This organization, which currently consists of more than 1,500 members, was established to provide a network for payers and oncology healthcare professionals to interact and network to promote optimal care for patients and their families.

About Value-Based Cancer Care

Value-Based Cancer Care provides a forum for payers, providers, and the entire oncology team to consider the cost–value issues particular to cancer treatments. This unique focus is achieved through news coverage from major hematology/oncology meetings and the cancer literature. It is supplemented with commentaries and perspectives from those involved in evaluating therapies, treating patients, and paying for care. Value-Based Cancer Care is a publication of Engage Healthcare Communications, LLC, a division of The Lynx Group. For more information on this publication, visit valuebasedcancer.com.

About The Lynx Group (www.thelynxgroup.com)

The Lynx Group is a global strategic medical communications and education company. Through our unique business model, we strive to provide pivotal and contemporary information and education for all stakeholders in healthcare. With more than 100 years of combined senior leadership experience in global medical education within industry, nonprofit, public health, agencies, and publications, we have expertise and relationships with Patient, Physician, Payer, Nurse, Pharmacist, Navigator, Practice Manager, Financial Counselor, and Coding Specialists. The Lynx Group has broad and deep experience in crafting custom solutions for life science companies and is the official association management and marketing company of the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+), the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC), the Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Summit, and sponsor of 40 Under 40 in Cancer: Rising Stars and Emerging Leaders.

