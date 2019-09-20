+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
20.09.2019 08:00:00

10T Tech and MySIM Launch MySIM Consumer eSIM Service

PARIS, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 10T Tech Limited, an eSIM solutions company based in Hong Kong, and MySIM, France's most exciting and innovative global roaming service provider, are proud to announce the launch of France's first roaming-focused digital eSIM service using 10T Tech's GSMA Consumer eSIM Cloud Solution.

This advanced mobile telecoms service allows smartphone owners with the latest Apple iPhones, iPads and Google Pixel 3 and 3a devices to sign up for MySIM's international roaming mobile plans by purchasing a MySIM QR code from multiple channels:

  • Website (www.mysim-online.com)
  • Vending machines
  • 9000 POS (France) in the coming months,

Initially, customers will have to use a printed QR Code voucher to instruct their device to download the eSIM Profile. In the future, MySIM plans to launch a more advanced service with a fully digital sign-up experience where current or prospective mobile subscribers can use an electronic QR code to download the eSIM profile.

eSIMs, or embedded SIMs, are a key component of cellular-powered Internet of Things (IoT) networks, enabling devices to have out-of-the-box network connectivity without having to purchase a physical SIM card separately. Users can simply turn on their devices and download the mobile plan of their choosing.

Commenting during the launch, MySIM's Chief Executive Officer, Olivier Dauny, said, "We firmly believe eSIM is a game-changer for smartphones, allowing our international subscribers to download a MySIM profile from the comfort of their home and be ready with our roaming service on arrival at their destination."

He added, "The planned digital sign up experience is in line with MySIM's continual efforts to be the most innovative roaming service provider in France, constantly striving to offer its current and new customers the best service and most innovative features."

Founded in 2017, 10T Tech offers the world's first Zero Entry Fee access to Consumer eSIM Solution and is aimed at Global Tier 2, 3 and MVNO carriers.

For more information, press only:

Olivier Dauny
Chief Executive Officer
MySIM Company Limited
+33 6 45 90 37 41
olivier@mysim.world

Geoffrey Head
Global Head of Sales
10T Tech Limited
+6012 302 5488
Geoffrey.Head@10ttech.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/10t-tech-and-mysim-launch-mysim-consumer-esim-service-300922244.html

SOURCE 10T Tech Limited

19.09.19
Vontobel: Mid-Caps mit Potenzial?
19.09.19
Gold trotz Fed-Zinssenkung unter Druck
19.09.19
Impulse durch US-Zinsentscheid bleiben aus
19.09.19
Weekly-Hits: Ölmarkt & Videospiele
18.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Johnson & Johnson, Walt Disney Co, 3M Co
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
16.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
Angriff auf saudische Ölförderanlagen: Möglicher Wendepunkt auch für den Aktienmarkt?
SNB belässt Leitzins unverändert - Höherer Freibetrag für Banken
Microsoft plant Aktienrückkauf in zweistelliger Milliardenhöhe - Microsoft-Aktie gewinnt
Aktien von Richemont und Swatch nach Exportdaten gesucht
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX gehen fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Eurokurs zum Franken gestiegen
Wird das neue Apple iPhone 11 zum überraschenden Absatzkönig?
US-Notenbank Fed senkt Leitzins erneut
BKW-Aktie unentschlossen: Übernahme von Swisspro
Novartis-Tochter Sandoz stoppt angeblich Vertrieb von Medikament gegen Sodbrennen

Asiens Börsen in Grün -- SMI und DAX gehen fester aus dem Handel
Die asiatischen Märkte entwickeln sich am Freitag freundlich. An der Wall Street verarbeiteten die Anleger den Fed-Entscheid vom Vortag. Der heimische Aktienmarkt wagte sich am Donnerstag nur zögerlich aus der Deckung. Der deutsche DAX konnte zulegen.

