+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.11.2019 05:20:00

10T Tech and Hanhaa XG Enter into 3 Year Consumer eSIM Agreement

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 10T Tech Limited, a eSIM Solutions Company based in Hong Kong, and Hanhaa XG Company Limited, UK's most exciting full-service Mobile Carrier, are proud to announce the signing of a 3 year contract to provide GSMA Consumer compliant eSIM activation service.

This advanced Mobile Telecoms service will allow Smartphone and tablet owners with the latest Apple iPhones, iPads and Google Pixel 3a and 4 devices to sign up to Hanhaa XG's pre and post paid Mobile Plans by visiting their local service center to download and activate the eSIM Profile.

eSIMs or embedded SIMs are a key component of cellular-powered Internet of Things (IoT) networks, enabling devices to have out-of-the-box network connectivity without having to purchase a physical SIM card separately. Users can simply turn on their devices and download the mobile plan of their choosing.

Commenting during the service signing chief executive officer Ian Maciver said, "At the moment, only selected phones support eSIM in addition to a physical SIM card, but eventually all phones, tablets and wearables will only have eSIM."

He added, "The planned Digital Sign up experience is in line with Hanhaa XG's continual efforts to be the most innovative mobile carrier in UK, constantly striving to offer its current and new customers the best service and most innovative features."

Hanhaa XG eSIM service will be available to its existing and new customer in Q1 2020.

Founded in 2017, 10T Tech offers the world's first Zero Entry Fee access to GSMA Compliant Consumer eSIM Solution and is aimed at Global Tier 2, 3 and MVNO carriers.

DISCLAIMER


Any articles, templates, or information provided by Smartsheet on the website are for reference only. While we strive to keep the information up to date and correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, or availability with respect to the website or the information, articles, templates, or related graphics contained on the website. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/10t-tech-and-hanhaa-xg-enter-into-3-year-consumer-esim-agreement-300958060.html

SOURCE 10T Tech

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13.11.19
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
13.11.19
Lonza ohne CEO – Sunrise ohne UPC | BX Swiss TV
13.11.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13.11.19
Gold profitiert von neu aufgekommener Unsicherheit
13.11.19
SMI - leichter Nebel zieht auf
11.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Swatch Group AG, Dufry AG
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Lonza ohne CEO – Sunrise ohne UPC | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sunrise-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Umsatz und Gewinn gesteigert - begräbt UPC-Deal gegen Strafzahlung
Schindler will thyssenkrupp-Liftsparte nicht kaufen
Dow schliesst freundlich -- SMI beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Twitter-Krieg zwischen Elon Musk und David Einhorn: Folgt ein persönliches Treffen?
Bâloise-Aktie verliert deutlich: Kräftiges Wachstum im Lebengeschäft - Prämieneinnahmen gestiegen
Eurokurs fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit einem Monat - auch zum Franken tiefer
Deshalb ist der Franken stärker gefragt
Apple gibt sich beim Datenschutz transparenter als gewohnt
Tilray-Aktie nach tiefroten Zahlen schwächer
Tesla will europäisches Werk bei Berlin errichten - Aktie verliert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst freundlich -- SMI beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Der US-Leitindex Dow zog am Mittwoch an und erreichte zeitweise ein Rekordhoch. Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich mit leichten Abschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich leichter. Für die Börsen in Fernost ging es nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB