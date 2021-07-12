100% Debuts Limited-Edition Collaboration with MLB All-Star Fernando Tatis, Jr.

SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 100%® , the San Diego-based sports performance company, and professional baseball All-Star Fernando Tatis, Jr. have teamed up for their first-ever eyewear collaboration. The 100% x Tatis 23 Limited-Edition Eyewear Collection brings Tatis's signature hand-painted "GOLD" to 100%'s classic Speedcraft® and S3® Sport Performance Sunglasses just in time for MLB All-Star Week.

Both limited-edition sunglasses are the ultimate lightweight sport performance baseball sunglasses, built for complete protection and maximum field of view. They will feature all new HiPER® Gold Mirror Lens Technology, built to ramp up contrast and amp up colors—especially on the field.

﻿"From day one, my relationship with 100% has been incredible. They give me the freedom to design what I want and how I want it and that is what makes this partnership such a success," said Fernando Tatis, Jr. "I am excited to keep things fresh with this new limited-edition sunglass collection. Rolling these out with my signature gold color, I can't wait to show the world how great this new product really is."

Founder and CEO of 100%, Ludo Boinnard, commented, "This collab was 100% Tatis style. Taking inspiration from his signature color is a reflection of his fearless and authentic touch. Fernando plays ball in our hometown, so we get to experience just how special and inspiring he is on and off the field."

The 100% x Tatis 23 Limited-Edition Eyewear Collection consists of two styles: Tatis 23 LE Gold Speedcraft® (MSRP $210) and Tatis 23 LE Gold S3® (MSRP $210). The sunglasses are available starting today, July 12, 2021 at selected 100% Authorized Global Eyewear and Sporting Goods retailers as well as 100percent.com.

Speedcraft® Unapologetic styling, premium lens clarity, and coverage as good as any design on the market. The bold peripheral field of view and premiere protection allows baseball players to see clearly on sunny afternoons, or under the bright lights of night games. The Speedcraft temple arm scoops to manage moisture with adjustable temple tips for the perfect fit.

S3® The S3 blends form and function. The superb peripheral field of view, great protection and an uncompromising fit makes the S3 an important part of every baseball player's essential gear.

Tatis is joined by a full roster of MLB players that rely on 100% Sport Performance Sunglasses, including Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves and many more.

For more information about all 100% products and athletes, visit us online at 100%.

About 100%®:

100%, based in San Diego, California, is an independent premium sports brand with a focus in performance eyewear, technical apparel and sports protection. 100% empowers today's most demanding athletes with the performance technologies and gear they need to compete at the top of a wide variety of sports.

The 100% brand has been synonymous with Motocross Americana and linked to many iconic moments that laid down the roots of what is modern Motocross. 100% dates back to the early 1980's when the popular logo graced the factory racing equipment of the biggest stars in Motocross.

Today, 100% is inspiring a whole new generation of athletes and asking them the original tagline: "How much effort do you give?" The 100% brand boasts an impressive roster of athletes include seven-time Tour de France green jersey winner and three-time road cycling world champ Peter Sagan, two-time 450 AMA Supercross champion Cooper Webb, three-time downhill mountain biking world champion Sam Hill, UCI cross-country mountain bike world and European champ Jolanda Neff, Brazilian ultra-running phenom Fernanda Maciel, four-time UCI downhill world champ Loïc Bruni, Reigning UCI downhill world champ Reece Wilson, 2013 Ironman world champion Frederik Van Lierde, New York Mets' Pete Alonso, Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. and San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis, Jr. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

