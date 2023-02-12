SMI 11'130 -0.8%  SPI 14'337 -0.9%  Dow 33'869 0.5%  DAX 15'308 -1.4%  Euro 0.9868 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'198 -1.2%  Gold 1'865 0.2%  Bitcoin 20'001 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9250 0.0%  Öl 86.6 3.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Aave kaufen - Tipps und Tricks zum AAVE-Handel
BKW-Aktie: BKW-Chef fordert "Korrekturen" fürs Beschwerderecht bei Bauvorhaben
Disney-Aktie nachbörslich kaum bewegt: Disney darf Themenpark-Area künftig nicht mehr allein verwalten
Bayer-Aktie: Union Investment und Gewerkschaft uneins angesichts Aufspaltungsfantasien nach Chefwechsel
LEONI-Aktie nachbörslich tiefer: Nötige Refinanzierung führt zu grossen Belastungen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
12.02.2023 23:36:00

1000 HOMES IN 100 HOURS FOR DISPLACED OF SYRIA AFTER QUAKE

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just over 100 hours after the first earthquake hit northwest Syria, global charity Human Appeal has offered 1,000 newly built brick homes as housing for internally displaced families who lost their homes in the massive earthquake that recently struck the region. 

NGO Human Appeal's Al Zohoor town, Idlib, northwest Syria.

Human Appeal is the first international humanitarian NGO to offer permanent homes as shelter for those who lost their homes in northwest Syria due to the natural disaster.

The homes are part of a town settlement project by Human Appeal called Al Zohoor (in English the floral town) near Idlib northwest Syria, recently completed to provide permanent housing to 1000 internally displaced Syrian families due to the ongoing conflict.

Each single storey home comprises a modern design that includes a bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom and will offer electricity and running water. The project forms part of a major development by the charity in its ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of internally displaced families in the area.

Demonstrating Human Appeal's success in building permanent homes for displaced families in Syria, the Al Zohoor town follows on the heels of its first successful housed settlement already populated by families with 272 houses in Azaz, north of Aleppo.

Human Appeal has been active in humanitarian deployments and projects in northwest Syria for the last decade, providing ongoing medical and humanitarian assistance. Its biggest ongoing programme in the area focuses on healthcare such as mobile clinics and its Al Imaan hospital that Human Appeal has been running since 2014. The hospital provides ongoing primary medical care and a maternity ward for local residents. It offers much needed medical assistance to over 2,300 people in northwest Syria each month.

"The homes will still be offered to internally displaced families in northwest Syria but will now prioritize those Syrian families who have lost their homes and possessions due to the recent deadly earthquake. There are now even more displaced people in a region where 2.8 million—out of a total population of 4 million—were already displaced. The huge consequences of this disaster require large scale international aid. Some of these displaced families do not even have a tent to shelter in from the current bitter winter conditions or coming harsh heat of summer," commented Dr. Mohamed Ashmawey, CEO of Human Appeal.

About Human Appeal USA:
Human Appeal USA is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.
Tax ID # 87-2410117. Your donations are tax deductible.

CONTACT:  Human Appeal Inc., 26050 Acero, Suite 415, Mission Viejo, CA 92691, USA
Tel.:  +1 949 569 9060
Email: customercare@humanappealusa.org 
For more information visit: www.humanappealusa.org

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1000-homes-in-100-hours-for-displaced-of-syria-after-quake-301744746.html

SOURCE Human Appeal

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto Outlook 2023 mit 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Wie war der Start des Jahres für den Kryptomarkt? Befinden wir uns noch in einem Bärenmarkt?

Wie sieht 21Shares die Marktentwicklung im Jahr 2023?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe, 21Shares im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem geht es um Trends für das Jahr 2023, wie das Sentiment aussieht und welche spannenden ETP-Produkte von 21Shares entwickelt wurden.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Krypto Outlook 2023 mit 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10.02.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Zur Rose
10.02.23 Marktüberblick: Fresenius SE gesucht
10.02.23 Vontobel: derimail - Produkte bis heute in Zeichnung
10.02.23 Erneutes Kursdebakel bei Credit Suisse
10.02.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Weiter seitwärts trotz Jahreshoch
10.02.23 Krypto Outlook 2023 mit 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
09.02.23 Julius Bär: 8.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adecco Group AG
09.02.23 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 23.000 Dollar – Anleger fiebern Inflationsdaten entgegen
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'581.96 18.85 AZSSMU
Short 11'783.13 13.99 XSSMTU
Short 12'258.26 8.76 C0SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'130.46 10.02.2023 17:30:41
Long 10'638.90 18.23 A3SSMU
Long 10'423.21 13.56 A7SSMU
Long 9'975.38 8.79 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Massive Verschuldung als Zeitbombe: Hedgefonds-Manager warnt vor Börsencrash
Strahlende Zukunft für das Metaverse? McKinsey-Analysten schätzen virtuelle Welt auf bis zu 5 Billionen US-Dollar bis 2030
CS-Aktie positiv: Nach Kurssturz zieht Credit Suisse Schnäppchenjäger an - Banken senken reihenweise CS-Kursziele
Das sind die "vier Kronjuwelen" von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway
ARK Invests "Big Ideas": Diesen Zukunftstechnologien traut Cathie Wood enorme Wertsteigerungen zu
Ausblick: Palantir informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Sonntagmittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Sonntagvormittag entwickeln
BMW-Aktie: BMW-Finanzvorstand spricht für 2022 von absolutem Rekordgewinn

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.