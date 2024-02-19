Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'311 0.2%  SPI 14'799 0.2%  Dow 38'628 -0.4%  DAX 17'117 0.4%  Euro 0.9503 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'766 0.5%  Gold 2'021 0.4%  Bitcoin 46'199 0.6%  Dollar 0.8808 0.0%  Öl 82.9 -0.8% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Temenos1245391Novo Nordisk129508879Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Life1485278Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Sandoz124359842On113454047Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Nintendo-Aktie gibt deutlich ab: Launch der Switch 2-Konsole verschiebt sich wohl
Achiko: Konkursverfahren muss wegen fehlender Mittel eingestellt werden
Novartis-Aktie: Novartis startet "strategische Überprüfung" für Novartis India
Apple droht Rekordstrafe von 500 Millionen US-Dollar wegen Verstössen gegen EU-Wettbewerbsrecht
Goldpreis: Wachsende Skepsis unter grossen Terminspekulanten
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Trifork Aktie [Valor: 111122781 / ISIN: CH1111227810]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.02.2024 08:29:53

10/2024·Trifork Holding AG – Weekly report on share buyback

finanzen.net zero Trifork-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Trifork
138.40 DKK 1.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement no. 10 / 2024
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 19 February 2024


Trifork Holding AG – Weekly report on share buyback

On 2 November 2023, Trifork initiated a share buyback program in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buyback program runs from 2 November 2023 up to and including no later than 31 March 2024. For details, please see announcement no. 17 of 31 October 2023.

Under the share buyback program, Trifork will purchase shares for up to a total of DKK 15 million (approximately EUR 2 million).

Prior to the launch of the share buyback, Trifork held 232,497 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital.


Date     Number of shares       Average purchase price (DKK)       Transaction value (DKK)
Total, last announcement98,547112.9811,133,406
12 February 20241,400138.43193,802
13 February 20241,400137.12191,968
14 February 20241,100138.31152,141
15 February 20241,300135.65176,345
16 February 20241,300137.48178,724
Accumulated105,047114.4912,026,386


Since the share buyback program was initiated on 2 November 2023, the total number of repurchased shares is 105,047 at a total amount of DKK 12,026,386. As of 2 January 2024, 6,712 shares acquired through the share buyback program were utilized to fulfill Trifork’s obligations under its employee share program and therefore have been allocated to employees.

With the transactions stated above, Trifork holds a total of 330,832 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.7% of total registered shares. The total number of registered shares in Trifork is 19,744,899. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of outstanding shares is 19,414,067.


Information and questions
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17

About Trifork
Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. As of Q3 2023, the company had 1,202 employees across 72 business units and offices in 15 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with more than 58 million views on YouTube and Instagram. Trifork Holding is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen.


Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Trifork Holding AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Trifork Holding AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL? | BX Swiss TV

In unserem zweiwöchentlichen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredaktor und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street, greifen wir aktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens auf. In dieser Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über das aktuelle Marktgeschehen. Unter anderem darüber, ob wir bereits vor der nächsten Bankenkrise stehen und wie die Situation in den USA aussieht. Zudem sprechen die beiden über verschiedene Öl- und Bankaktien, die derzeit im Fokus stehen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL?

Inside Trading & Investment

16.02.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Varta
16.02.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: Rekordhoch bei fast 17.200 Punkten – US-Erzeugerpreise im Fokus
16.02.24 Gold"s Enthusiasm Challenged by Fed Rate Cut Uncertainty
16.02.24 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank-Aktie springt nach Zahlen
16.02.24 SMI bleibt auf Erholungskurs
16.02.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 2‘000-USD-Marke im Fokus
15.02.24 Julius Bär: 11.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
15.02.24 Soft Commodities: Das Wetter spielt mit
15.02.24 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL?
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'762.74 19.49 XWSSMU
Short 11'997.74 13.78 BWSSMU
Short 12'490.41 8.59 XSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 11'310.61 16.02.2024 17:31:27
Long 10'846.28 19.83 SSSMQU
Long 10'566.43 13.30 SSOMVU
Long 10'141.65 8.90 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Konkurrent mit revolutionärem Design: Polestar 4 verzichtet auf Heckscheibe
Ex-Fed-Chef rechnet mit drastischeren Zinssenkungen als erwartet
Herausforderungen für die Elektroauto-Branche: Polestar als Vorbote eines Umbruchs?
Tipps des Experten: So könnten Anleger laut Warren Buffett reicher in Rente gehen
Meyer Burger-Aktie schwächelt: Anlegerschutzverein droht Meyer Burger mit Klage - Anschuldigungen zurückgewiesen
"Black Swan"-Autor warnt vor Todesspirale: US-Schuldenproblem unlösbar ohne Wunder
ABB-Aktie: ABB soll wohl Ermittler in Kusile-Korruptionsfall irregeführt haben
Chancen im Februar: Warum Anleger trotz Verlustrisiko auf Aktien setzen sollten
Erste Bitcoin-Spot-ETFs: Anbieter im Wettstreit um Marktanteile
Swiss Re-Aktie gibt trotzdem ab: Swiss Re 2023 mit Milliardengewinn

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit