10,000 Changes: Canada's commitment to rethink plastics

OTTAWA, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - It's clear that Canada has a plastic pollution problem. While plastic has become an everyday convenience in so many ways, we are only now beginning to understand its lasting impacts on our environment and health. That's why Canadian Geographic and Recycling Council of Ontario have partnered to launch Canada's commitment to rethink plastics through 10,000 Changes, an innovative plastic engagement program funded by the Government of Canada.

10,000 Changes emphasizes the power of individual and collective action by empowering Canadians to create and commit to plastic waste reduction solutions. These solutions will help Canada move toward zero plastic waste by driving meaningful awareness and reductions in the amount of plastic that's produced, used, and discarded by Canadians.

"We all recognize that we have reached the tipping point in our history when it comes to waste, and specifically, plastic pollution," says Jo-Anne St. Godard, Executive Director, Recycling Council of Ontario. "10,000 Changes offers Canadians the information and tools they need make simple changes about plastics, specific materials, and alternatives; and serves as a vehicle to recognize innovation, leadership, and most importantly, action to mitigate plastic waste."

"Canadians and Canadian businesses are concerned about the impact of plastic pollution on our environment," says John Geiger CEO of The Royal Canadian Geographical Society and Canadian Geographic Enterprises. "Through 10,000 Changes, Canadians now have a one-stop resource to learn about alternatives to plastic products that Canadian businesses are innovating to reduce our dependence on plastics."

Over the next 12 months, 10,000 Changes will offer a series of resources to help citizens, corporations, and businesses reduce their plastic waste. As attitudes and actions continue to evolve, 10,000 Changes will provide important tools and resources to help shift behaviour through engagement. It will also provide Canadians with the tools they need to make informed decisions about plastics, and celebrate corporate innovation and individual action.

The dynamic partnership between Canadian Geographic and the Recycling Council of has been made possible through funding from Environment and Climate Change Canada. To learn more about 10,0000 Changes, or to join the movement and make your own commitment, visit 10000Changes.ca on mobile or desktop today.

About 10,000 Changes

10,000 Changes aims to drive meaningful reductions in single-use plastic produced, used, and discarded by Canadians. Through a variety of initiatives, 10,000 Changes will inform and motivate Canadians to take action, work with businesses to celebrate innovation, reduce their reliance on plastics, and help governments lower their plastics footprint. There is no single solution to solving the challenges of plastic waste. What we require is a paradigm shift: a complete re-evaluation of our use of this material.

Web: 10000Changes.ca

Facebook: @10000Changes

Twitter: @10000Changes

Instagram: @10000Changes

About Recycling Council of Ontario

Recycling Council of Ontario is an independent multi-stakeholder environmental charity with extensive experience in policy development, research, and marketing programs. Since 1978 our commitment to Reduce, Reuse, Recycle has driven our actions and is the bedrock of our efforts to facilitate the efficient use of resources to reduce waste and reduce associated greenhouse gas emissions. We are also fully engaged in advancing the circular economy that aims to maximize value and eliminate waste by improving the design and use of materials, products, and business models.

About The Royal Canadian Geographical Society

The Royal Canadian Geographical Society was founded in 1929 with the important mandate of making Canada better known to Canadians and to the world. The Society has, for 90 years, led the charge towards fostering a deeper appreciation of Canada's natural, cultural, and social heritage. Our vision is to help Canadians chart a successful future by advancing a greater understanding of Canada's geography—the diverse human and physical landscape—as well as the changes affecting its people and the environment. While best known for its iconic publication, Canadian Geographic magazine, the Society also actively develops additional publications, such as Géographica and Canadian Geographic Travel, supports Canadian geographical expeditions, and provides grants and scholarships for cutting-edge geographical research.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Geographical Society