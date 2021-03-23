SMI 11’101 0.5%  SPI 14’017 0.4%  Dow 32’684 -0.1%  DAX 14’683 0.2%  Euro 1.1069 0.5%  EStoxx50 3’833 0.0%  Gold 1’726 -0.8%  Bitcoin 51’796 3.3%  Dollar 0.9333 1.1%  Öl 62.1 -3.4% 

23.03.2021 17:40:00

1-800 Notify Adds More Flexibility for Patients and Improves Safety for Healthcare Professionals

MIAMI, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintaining a medical practice that ensures a socially distant environment that's safe for both employees and patients can be challenging without the right tools. 1-800 Notify provides HIPAA-compliant, automated phone payments (IVR), appointment reminders, billing reminders, and notifications that benefit practices through less cancellations and missed appointments that cost the healthcare industry over $100 billion dollars every year.

Statistics show that for practices that use an autopay by phone system, around 20% of payments come outside of typical office hours. Having a system in place that is flexible and gives patients the opportunity to make payments on their own time improves the overall patient experience and ensures that new opportunities aren't missed for those that can only desire to pay by phone outside of office hours.

An automated inbound interactive voice response (IVR) system allows patients to safely and securely make credit card payments over the phone and even review their recent payment history. Automated outbound calls for phone payments, overdue balances, and appointment reminders mean a more manageable workload and reduced stress for staff.

"1-800 Notify helps practices maintain a socially distant environment that's ideal for both patients and medical staff," says Martin Trautschold, CEO of 1-800 Notify. "It's important to minimize the amount of in-person contact, especially in a practice setting where the potential for transmission is so high."

1-800 Notify streamlines the payment process and patient notification process with HIPAA and PCI compliant credit card processing that allows auxiliary staff the opportunity to work from home for a more socially distanced environment at a medical practice or hospital. Staff can easily manage tiered scheduled reminders via text, call, and email remotely, freeing up more time for patients that may need more hands-on assistance.

1-800 Notify is a secure solution for healthcare practices that want to avoid the clutter of different and disjointed telecommunication and patient payment systems. Learn more about 1-800 Notify's HIPAA-compliant patient appointment reminders by visiting www.1800notify.com.

About 1-800 Notify
1-800 Notify is a healthcare communications firm that is fully HIPAA and PCI compliant, an Epic App Orchard Partner and integrates with many systems. 1-800 Notify improves patient appointment attendance, wellness and payments while improving efficiency for hospitals, systems, physician groups, and medical billing firms. Founded in 2011, 1-800 Notify has rapidly grown to support millions of inbound IVR autopay by phone calls, two-way appointment reminders, patient wellness and broadcast messages. 1-800 Notify is proud of its 98% client retention rate. We focus on learning each client's unique needs, tailoring solutions to those needs and providing a highly reliable and scalable service -- all at a price that is difficult for our competition to match. For more information, visit https://www.1800notify.com.

Contact Information
Alexis Quintal
alexis@newswire.com

Related Images
1-800-notify.jpg
1-800 Notify

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-800-notify-adds-more-flexibility-for-patients-and-improves-safety-for-healthcare-professionals-301254129.html

SOURCE 1-800 Notify

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

14:23 UBS Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 90.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Partizipation auf den Swiss Equity Basket
14:20 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Zukauf, Krebsmittel und Corona-Pille - schlägt bald die Stunde der Roche-Aktie?
10:03 SMI mit neuem Jahreshoch
07:00 Auf der Suche nach Inflationsschutz - so schützen Sie Ihr Depot
19.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
mehr
Hier mehr erfahren!
Auf der Suche nach Inflationsschutz - so schützen Sie Ihr Depot

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erreicht in Lungenkrebs-Studie die eigenen Ziele - Aktie legt zu
Relief Therapeutics unterzeichnet Kooperationsvertrag mit Acer Therapeutics - Relief-Aktie gibt ab
Nach Entlassung des Notenbankchefs: Türkische Lira bricht ein
Novartis mit neuer Chefjuristin - Aktie freundlich
Nach Stromausfällen: Tesla baut wohl heimlich Riesenakku für das texanische Stromnetz
Dow schlussendlich fester -- SMI legt letztlich zu -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins
CS: EU legt in Devisenmarkt-Fall gegen Credit Suisse nach - Aktie schwächer
UBS erwägt Beteiligung an Brasiliens grösstem Asset Manager
CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für Corona-Impfstoff - CureVac-Aktie letztlich in Rot
IPO-Boom hält an: Viele Unternehmen wagen Börsengang - und zeigen starke Performance

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit