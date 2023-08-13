Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.08.2023 15:51:21

** Update | 1H 23 results conference call | Postponed to 5pm CET on Thursday 17 August

Orascom Development
6.00 CHF -6.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Conference
** Update | 1H 23 results conference call | Postponed to 5pm CET on Thursday 17 August

13.08.2023 / 15:51 CET/CEST

Dear All,  
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) invites you to its 1H 2023 results conference call on 17th August 2023; at 5:00 PM CET (Zurich Time). The call will start by a presentation from Omar El Hamamsy (Chief Executive Officer), Ashraf Nessim (Chief Financial Officer) and Ahmed Abou El Ella (IR Director) followed by a Q&A session. A registration is not required. The presentation will be available on our website on results day at 7:00 AM CET under the below link;

https://www.orascomdh.com/investor-relations/financial-info

Dial-in details:
Click here for Webinar link
Event number: 930 5735 6609
Event password: 411525

 

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valor: A0NJ37
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1702427

 
End of News EQS News Service

1702427  13.08.2023 CET/CEST

