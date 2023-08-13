Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Conference

** Update | 1H 23 results conference call | Postponed to 5pm CET on Thursday 17 August



13.08.2023 / 15:51 CET/CEST





Dear All,invites you to its 1H 2023 results conference call on. The call will start by a presentation from Omar El Hamamsy (Chief Executive Officer), Ashraf Nessim (Chief Financial Officer) and Ahmed Abou El Ella (IR Director) followed by a Q&A session. A registration is not required. The presentation will be available on our website on results day at 7:00 AM CET under the below link;