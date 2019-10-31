+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
31.10.2019 21:16:00

/U P D A T E D -- Curis, Inc./

In a release issued under the same headline on October 29th by Curis, Inc., please note that in the first and second paragraphs of the release, financial results will be reported before Nasdaq market open, not after market close. The corrected release follows:

Curis to Release Third Quarter Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on November 5, 2019

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, before the open of US markets. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Curis, Inc.)

To access the live conference call, please dial (888) 346-6389 from the United States or (412) 317-5252 from other locations, shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call can also be accessed on the Curis website at www.curis.com in the 'Investors' section. A replay of the financial results conference call will be available on the Curis website shortly after completion of the call.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, including fimepinostat, which is being investigated in clinical studies in patients with DLBCL and solid tumors. Curis is also engaged in a collaboration with Aurigene in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule antagonists of immune checkpoints including, the VISTA/PDL1 antagonist CA-170, and the TIM3/PDL1 antagonist CA-327, as well as the IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, CA-4948. CA-170 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with mesothelioma. CA-4948 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis's website at www.curis.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curis-to-release-third-quarter-financial-results-and-hold-conference-call-on-november-5-2019-300946868.html

SOURCE Curis, Inc.

