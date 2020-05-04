/R E P E A T -- Webinar - Update on Restricted Materials/

Excerpts from Claigan's Quarterly Updates Service

OTTAWA, April 29, 2020 /CNW/ - On 6 May 2020, Claigan Environmental Inc. ( www.claigan.com ) will present a webinar based on its quarterly updates on restricted materials. Once a year, Claigan hosts a webinar using excerpts from its standard quarterly update web meetings on topics such as RoHS, REACH SVHC, POP, Prop 65, SCIP, EU MDR, and many other global restricted materials requirements.

One of the most fundamental rules of restricted materials compliance is: "The things that you are most likely NOT to be compliant with are the things you did not know about." One of Claigan's most popular services is our quarterly (and monthly) update services. Where Claigan sits down with your company every month or every quarter, and explains the changes in restricted materials compliance requirements, enforcement, and compliance processes. Once a year, Claigan hosts a webinar using excerpts from that service to give companies a wider knowledge base of what is out there in global restricted materials compliance.

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

New substances under consultation to become REACH SVHC

Global cobalt regulation

Status of new substances in review to be added to RoHS

Migration of PFOA restriction from REACH to POP

California Prop 65 enforcement

New substances for restriction in Canada

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on May 6 to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - Update on Restricted Materials

Date: 6 May 2020

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/4455584361075392267 or on Claigan Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

Register now or send an e-mail to webinar@claigan.com . For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com

About Claigan Environmental ( www.claigan.com )

Claigan is a leading provider of regulatory consulting and ISO 17025 accredited laboratory testing for restricted materials legislation. Claigan analyzes and tests hundreds of products a year for restricted materials compliance. Claigan is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/r-e-p-e-a-t----webinar---update-on-restricted-materials-301051983.html

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.