/R E P E A T -- Walmart Canada Stores Rally With Customers to Help The Salvation Army Fill the Kettle/

Walmart to match in-store kettle donations up to $100,000

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army is raising awareness about the upcoming annual Walmart Fill the Kettle Day to encourage Canadians to give generously this Christmas and holiday season. On Saturday, December 21, Walmart Canada will match donations made by individuals to Salvation Army Christmas kettles located in select stores nationwide up to a maximum of $100,000. With one in seven Canadians struggling to make ends meet, The Salvation Army relies on this fundraising campaign to help feed, clothe, shelter and empower those in need.

"Since 2007, Walmart Canada and its customers have donated more than $29 million to The Salvation Army through our Christmas Kettle Campaign," says Lt-Colonel John P. Murray, Territorial Secretary for Communications. "We are truly grateful to Walmart Canada for their generous support and longstanding partnership."

With a $21.6 million national fundraising goal, the Christmas Kettle Campaign enables local Salvation Army units to work with struggling individuals and families and help with basic necessities. Contributions also support The Salvation Army's life-changing programs, such as substance abuse recovery, housing supports, job and life-skills training, and education classes that help people find a way out of poverty, permanently.

"We are proud to be a long-time partner of The Salvation Army because we know their work makes a big difference for many people in communities from coast-to-coast," says Susan Muigai, Executive Vice President of People and Corporate Affairs for Walmart Canada. "Walmart's support, along with the generosity of our customers, will make a difference towards helping The Salvation Army reach this year's fundraising goal."

Walmart Canada is also contributing $80,000 to CTV Toy Mountain supporting The Salvation Army in Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Vancouver. The donation will go towards the purchase of new toys for children in need this Christmas.

"The Christmas kettle is a symbol of help and hope for those in need and a direct way for people to make a meaningful impact in their community," says Lt-Colonel Murray. "As people are out shopping in these final days before Christmas, we invite them to make a donation at a Christmas kettle, by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY or online at SalvationArmy.ca.

"For more than 135 years, The Salvation Army has provided hope and dignity to people in need across the country. We couldn't do this without the generosity of our donors and volunteers."

With just seven days remaining before Christmas, The Salvation Army is hoping for a strong outpouring of support from the public.

Donations to the 2019 Christmas Campaign can also be made online at SalvationArmy.ca, by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769), or via mail to The Salvation Army, 2 Overlea Blvd, Toronto, ON M4H 1P4.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. For more than 135 years, The Salvation Army has given hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. The Salvation Army offers practical assistance for children and families, often tending to the basic necessities of life, providing shelter for homeless people and rehabilitation for people who have lost control of their lives to an addiction. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

