/R E P E A T -- Salvation Army in Canada Accepts Donations for Australia as Bushfires Escalate/

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Massive bushfires in Australia continue to spread as heat, high winds, and dry weather are pushing flames through much of the southeastern part of the country. As the crisis enters its fourth month, Salvation Army volunteers continue to provide emotional, spiritual and material support to firefighters, volunteers and evacuees.

"As we watch the heartbreaking reality of a place we called home for six years, we continue to pray for all victims, firefighters and emergency disaster services teams who have partnered together to help others in their time of need," says Commissioner Floyd J. Tidd, Territorial Commander, The Salvation Army, Canada and Bermuda.

Salvation Army Emergency Services (SAES) in Australia continue to respond to calls for more volunteers and assistance. SAES teams are:

present at evacuation centres, assisting with food preparation and serving meals;

feeding firefighters battling the bushfires;

liaising with local authorities to assist tourists as they evacuate;

committed to standing alongside affected communities for as long as it takes to get them back on their feet.

"When you donate to the bushfire disaster you not only help The Salvation Army provide current assistance to evacuees and emergency personnel, you invest in the lives of those who will require support through the recovery and rebuilding phases," says Lt-Colonel John P. Murray, Secretary for Communications.

Financial donations to the bushfire disaster can be made by visiting www.SalvationArmy.ca/emergency, calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769) or via mail to The Salvation Army, 2 Overlea Blvd, Toronto, ON M4H 1P4.

Please note, only monetary donations are being received.

News releases, articles and updated information can be found at www.SalvationArmy.ca.

SOURCE The Salvation Army