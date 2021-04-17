 /R E P E A T -- Ottawa Road Closures for the National Commemorative Ceremony in Honour of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh/ | 17.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’263 0.6%  SPI 14’398 0.7%  Dow 34’201 0.5%  DAX 15’460 1.3%  Euro 1.1029 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’033 1.0%  Gold 1’783 1.1%  Bitcoin 56’969 -2.3%  Dollar 0.9201 -0.2%  Öl 66.7 -0.2% 
17.04.2021 12:00:00

/R E P E A T -- Ottawa Road Closures for the National Commemorative Ceremony in Honour of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh/

Canadian Heritage would like to inform the public of the street closures in effect in Ottawa for the National Commemorative Ceremony for His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday, April 17, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Heritage would like to inform the public of the street closures in effect in Ottawa for the National Commemorative Ceremony for His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, which is taking place on Saturday, April 17. The roads will be closed for health and safety reasons, as well as to facilitate the broadcast of the ceremony.

Only registered vehicles with pre-arranged access and emergency responders will be allowed to access streets that are closed.

Please note that the following details are subject to change. All times are local.

Ottawa

On Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

  • Sparks Street, from Bay Street to Bronson Avenue
  • Bronson Avenue, from Sparks Street to Queen Street

Follow us on Twitter: @TheCrownCa, @CdnHeritage, @freetobeme_ca, @SportCanada_EN, @capital_exp

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16.04.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
16.04.21 Marktüberblick: Wall Street setzt Rekord-Rally fort
16.04.21 SMI - Dividendensaison voraus
16.04.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Oberer Trendkanalbereich im Fokus / EUR/USD – 50er-EMA im Fokus
15.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc
13.04.21 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
13.04.21 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hirnvenenthrombose bei mRNA-Impfstoff fast so häufig wie bei AstraZeneca
Nach Rally: Wiederholt sich der Bitcoin-Crash von 2017?
Moderna-Schweiz-Chef stützt "Lonza-Version" von Berset
Pfizer-Chef: Wahrscheinlich dritte und jährliche Impfdosis notwendig - Pfizer-Aktie stärker
ABB erhält Auftrag für Züge in Norddeutschland von Stadler Rail - ABB-Aktie in Grün
SMI legt zum Handelsschluss zu -- Dow Jones schliesst auf Rekordhoch -- DAX nach neuem Allzeithoch deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelswoche im Plus
Krypto-Fan Peter Thiel rät zur Vorsicht: China könnte den Bitcoin einsetzen, um den US-Dollar zu untergraben
Starke Daimler-Zahlen: Erwartungen deutlich übertroffen - Daimler-Aktie mit Gewinnen
LUKB steigert Gewinn im ersten Quartal 2021 kräftig - Anleger griffen bei LUKB-Aktie zu
IPO voraus? Spekulationen rund um Oatly-Börsengang

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit