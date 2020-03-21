21.03.2020 13:24:00

/R E P E A T -- COVID-19: Loto-Québec donates $1,000,000 as well as supplies and foodstuffs to Québec's Moisson centres/

MONTRÉAL, March 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Given the considerable pressure put by COVID-19 on the healthcare system and on a number of community groups, Loto-Québec is showing its support by donating $1,000,000 to Québec's Moisson centres.

In addition, as soon as its gaming establishments were closed, Loto-Québec contacted its partners to take stock of any inventory that could be used to help meet urgent needs. This resulted, earlier this week, in the delivery of foodstuffs to food banks and supplies to the healthcare network.

In response to the impact of COVID-19 throughout the community, Loto-Québec is showing its support for Québec's Moisson network by transferring the sum of $1,000,000. With this donation, which will be fairly distributed between the 19 centres, Loto-Québec commits to support Moisson in a more sustained manner over the next three years, to aid them in their mission of helping the most vulnerable among us.

Québec's casinos for their part have already donated foodstuffs from the kitchens of their gaming establishments to foodbanks they have been supporting for several years, in order to provide fast and concrete aid during these difficult times.

Loto-Québec is also donating to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux (MSSS) a number of supplies including more than 30,000 N95 masks as well as disinfectant products including a large quantity of antiseptic gel, wipes and pump cartridges. The MSSS will distribute the supplies according to needs on the ground.

Loto-Québec continues to monitor the situation relative to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, is applying the Québec Government's recommendations and invites the public to do the same.

SOURCE Loto-Québec

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.03.20
USA wollen in den Preiskrieg am Ölmarkt eingreifen
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - 40% Sicherheitspuffer - und nur der letzte Tag zählt
20.03.20
SMI macht kräftigen Satz nach oben
20.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kursverfall / Nestlé – Aufwärtskorrektur durch?
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Indizes schliessen fester -- SMI klettert bis Handelsende kräftig -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Europaweites Leerverkaufsverbot: Sinnvoll in Zeiten der Corona-Krise?
Norwegische Krone bricht ein - Notenbank signalisiert Eingriff
Bis zur Bodenbildung des S&P 500 kann es weiter deutlich abwärts gehen
Dufry: Offenbar wurden mit Margin Call Millionen Aktien abgestossen - Aktie über 20 % im Plus
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie schiesst hoch: ASMALLWORLD schreibt 2019 schwarze Zahlen
SNB-Interventionen nehmen 2020 zu - 2019 in beschränktem Ausmass
SMI gibt Gewinne vor dem Wochenende ab -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Credit Suisse ist im ersten Quartal bisher gut unterwegs - Zahlen schieben CS-Aktie an
Warum auch auf die Schweiz eine Rezession zukommt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI gibt Gewinne vor dem Wochenende ab -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Die Wall Street gab ihre anfängliche Gewinne ab. Der heimische Markt konnte seine Zuschläge vor dem Wochenende nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte um die Marke von 9'000 Punkten. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Freitag ein Plus verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB