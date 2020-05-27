/C O R R E C T I O N -- WernerCo/

In the news release, WernerCo Names Robert C. King as Chairman of the Board, issued 27-May-2020 by WernerCo over PR Newswire, the name of the organization at the beginning of the first paragraph should read "Werner International Holding S.à.r l." instead of "S.à.r l." as incorrectly transmitted by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:

WernerCo Names Robert C. King as Chairman of the Board

ITASCA, Ill. and LUXEMBOURG, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner International Holding S.à.r l. and its affiliated companies (collectively, "WernerCo") is announcing today that Robert C. King has been named Chairman of the Advisory Board (the "Board"), effective June 1, succeeding Martin Bertinchamp who has resigned from the Board. WernerCo is a fully integrated and international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems and light duty construction equipment.

Mr. King is a Board Chairman, Director and former CEO with an extensive executive, general management, sales, marketing and operations career with premier, multi-national consumer products companies including CytoSport, Pepsi Bottling Group (PBG), PepsiCo, Ernest & Julio Gallo Winery, and Procter & Gamble. He has also spent multiple years as an investor and director in private equity and publicly traded companies where he has successfully grown entrepreneurial and high growth businesses. In addition to a successful commercial career, Rob has spent considerable time in non-profit leadership roles over the course of the last few decades.

"We'd like to take the opportunity to thank Martin for his continuous engagement over the last years and his significant contribution to WernerCo's strategy. We valued his broad experience and wish him all the best in his future endeavors," stated Gary Scott, WernerCo's CEO. "We welcome Rob as the new Chairman of the Board and are looking forward to working with him on the successful future of our business."

"I look forward to working with the WernerCo team as we drive the global product innovation, operational, and business development initiatives within the strategic plan," stated Rob King. "WernerCo is an outstanding company with market leading brands and a talented team, and I am excited to play a role in our continued growth and success."

ABOUT WERNERCO

WernerCo is a privately owned, fully integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services it delivers. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit www.wernerworldwide.com.

