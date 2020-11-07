SMI 10’323 0.2%  SPI 12’835 0.1%  Dow 28’323 -0.2%  DAX 12’480 -0.7%  Euro 1.0692 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’204 -0.4%  Gold 1’951 0.1%  Dollar 0.9001 -0.5%  Öl 39.7 -2.8% 
/C O R R E C T I O N -- Voto Latino/

In the news release, Press Statement from Mará Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of Voto Latino, issued 07-Nov-2020 by Voto Latino over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the headline should read "Press Statement from María Teresa Kumar, President and CEO of Voto Latino" rather than "Press Statement from Mará Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of Voto Latino" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Press Statement from María Teresa Kumar, President and CEO of Voto Latino

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of myself and the entire Voto Latino family, I would like to express my deepest congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. This is a historic moment for America and the Latinx community. Latinx voters cast their ballots in historic numbers this election cycle and helped give Joe Biden the most votes ever received by a presidential candidate in the history of the United States. Additionally, America has elected the first ever woman to the White House – a woman of Black, Caribbean, and South Asian ancestry. This is a victory for all American voters, who after four years of Donald Trump's lying, demagoguery, and xenophobia, has been relegated to history.

This year, for the first time in its history, Voto Latino took the step of endorsing Vice President Biden's candidacy. Voto Latino also engaged in policy discussions with the Biden campaign on the Biden agenda for Latinx communities. Voto Latino invested $33.7 million in what proved to be the critical battleground states of this election. In Arizona, for example, a state that has suppressed Latinx communities for decades and has not voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1996, Voto Latino registered 67,110 voters and mobilized nearly 400,000 to secure a Biden victory. We replicated this effort in pivotal states including Nevada, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Ultimately, the Latinx vote - volunteers, voters, organizers - were crucial in securing a Biden-Harris win.

We now have the immense challenge ahead of us to rebuild our country in a more honest and inclusive way. Since 2012, Voto Latino has registered 1,120,784 people, including 601,330 voters for the 2020 election cycle. And, we will continue the work of expanding Latinx political power, engaging with the incoming administration, and sitting at the table, where we belong.

Voto Latino is a grassroots political organization focused on educating and empowering a new generation of Latinx voters, as well as creating a more robust and inclusive democracy. Through innovative digital campaigns, culturally relevant programs and authentic voices, we shepherd the Latinx community towards the full realization of its political power. 

