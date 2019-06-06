06.06.2019 16:31:00

/C O R R E C T I O N -- The Kroger Co./

In the news release, Kroger First Quarter Conference Call With Investors, issued 06-Jun-2019 by The Kroger Co. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the second paragraph, second sentence should read "An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 20, 2019" rather than "An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 6, 2019" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Kroger First Quarter Conference Call With Investors

CINCINNATI, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today it will host its first quarter 2019 earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Kroger's management team will comment on financial and operational results for the first quarter 2019.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.)

The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on "Quarterly Results" to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-first-quarter-conference-call-with-investors-300863291.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

