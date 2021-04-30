SMI 11’022 -0.5%  SPI 14’179 -0.6%  Dow 33’875 -0.5%  DAX 15’136 -0.1%  Euro 1.0983 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’975 -0.6%  Gold 1’769 -0.1%  Bitcoin 51’913 6.6%  Dollar 0.9131 0.5%  Öl 67.3 -1.9% 

30.04.2021 23:31:00

/C O R R E C T I O N -- SOC Telemed/

In the news release, SOC Telemed to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call, issued 30-Apr-2021 by SOC Telemed over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the first paragraph, last sentence, should read "5:00 p.m. E.T." rather than "4:00 p.m. E.T." as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

SOC Telemed to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

RESTON, Va., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLMD), the largest national provider of acute care telemedicine, today announced that the company will release results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, May 13, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction, the management team will host a conference call to review the results at 5:00 p.m. E.T. on the same day.

(PRNewsfoto/Specialists On Call, Inc.)

Conference Call Details
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-870-4263 for U.S. participants, or 1-412-317-0790 for international participants, and referencing the "SOC Telemed call"; or via a live audio webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at https://investors.soctelemed.com/ or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2568/41218. A webcast replay will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at the same web link.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed (SOC) is the leading national provider of acute telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations since 2004. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, teleCritical Care, telePulmonology, teleCardiology, teleInfectious Disease, teleNephrology, teleMaternal-Fetal Medicine and other service lines, enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs across clinical specialties. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. For more information, visit www.soctelemed.com.  

Media Relations:
Lauren Shankman
Trevelino/Keller
lshankman@trevelinokeller.com

Investor Relations:
Bob East or Jordan Kohnstam
Westwicke, an ICR company
SOCIR@westwicke.com
(443) 213-0500

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soc-telemed-to-announce-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-301280973.html

SOURCE SOC Telemed

﻿

