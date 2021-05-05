SMI 11’064 -0.5%  SPI 14’207 -0.5%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’093 -0.9%  Euro 1.0981 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’983 -0.4%  Gold 1’784 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’319 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9134 0.3%  Öl 68.6 1.3% 
05.05.2021 19:18:00

/C O R R E C T I O N -- SandRidge Energy, Inc./

In the news release, SandRidge Energy, Inc. Announces 2021 Second Quarter Operational and Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information, issued 04-May-2021 by SandRidge Energy, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the headline should read "First Quarter" rather than "Second Quarter" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

SandRidge Energy, Inc. Announces 2021 First Quarter Operational and Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) (the "Company") today announced plans to release first quarter 2021 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. In conjunction with that release, the Company also plans to release an updated investor presentation. The presentation will be on the Company's website at http://investors.sandridgeenergy.com/Investor-Relations/.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/SandRidge Energy, Inc.)

Management will host a live conference call on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to review first quarter 2021 financial results and operational highlights as well as the updated investor presentation.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.
SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at www.sandridgeenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
SandRidge Energy, Inc.
1 E. Sheridan Ave. Suite 500
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
investors@sandridgeenergy.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandridge-energy-inc-announces-2021-second-quarter-operational-and-financial-results-release-date-and-conference-call-information-301283837.html

SOURCE SandRidge Energy, Inc.

