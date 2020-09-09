/C O R R E C T I O N -- RepairSmith/

In the news release, RepairSmith Donates $250,000 in Free, 'No-Contact Car Repair' Service to Nonprofits Advancing Socioeconomic, Racial and Ethnic Equality, issued 09-Sep-2020 by Daimler/RepairSmith over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the source of the release is RepairSmith rather than Daimler/RepairSmith as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

RepairSmith Donates $250,000 in Free, 'No-Contact Car Repair' Service to Nonprofits Advancing Socioeconomic, Racial and Ethnic EqualityThe Jump Start Program launches with free service to Project Angel Food's vans, providing necessary upkeep to vehicles traveling thousands of miles each year to feed those who are critically ill and homeboundNonprofit organizations in the Southwest can apply now for up to $10,000 in free service

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RepairSmith announces Jump Start, a philanthropic initiative to support nonprofit organizations.

Jump Startaims to remove the financial burden of car repair for nonprofit organizations, allowing them to deliver essential services without disruption. The program launches today with its first partner, Project Angel Food in Los Angeles, to help the organization carry out its mission to deliver healthy meals to feed people impacted by serious illness, bringing comfort and hope every day.

"RepairSmith launched Jump Start to provide relief to organizations that advance socioeconomic, racial and ethnic equality. We are proud to launch with Project Angel Food, which supports people affected by life-threatening illnesses by cooking and delivering healthy meals free of charge to their homes in Los Angeles," said Joel Milne, CEO of RepairSmith.

"Every year our vans travel 125,000 miles throughout LA County delivering medically tailored meals to people living with cancer, heart disease, kidney failure and HIV/AIDS. Imagine what a toll that puts on our vehicles. That's why we are thrilled with RepairSmith's commitment to provide all the repairs and maintenance on our vehicles up to $10,000!" said Richard Ayoub, Executive Director of Project Angel Food.

Over the next year, RepairSmith will donate $250,000 in free car repair services to organizations who meet Jump Start's criteria. Each non-profit is eligible for up to $10,000 in free services to passenger and light duty vehicles.

Eligible organizations include those which provide at-risk populations access to essential services; food or personal care products, health and wellness resources, education, job training, family services, housing assistance, or rehabilitation programs.

Qualifying organizations that meet the following criteria can apply starting today:

In need of vehicle repair or maintenance service to restore their capacity to provide programs and resources to their community.

501 (c) organizations in locations where RepairSmith operates (California, Nevada and Arizona).

"Our mission is to help nonprofit partners carry out their programs and improve the lives of people in their communities. RepairSmith is passionate about alleviating the financial burden of car repair by providing organizations access to safe and reliable transportation, allowing them to continue their important work," added Milne.

RepairSmith offers the safest, most convenient on-site repair and maintenance for car owners at their home or workplace with certified technicians, backed by a 12-month, 12,000-mile warranty. In March 2020, RepairSmith launched its 'No-Contact Car Repair' service, and delivers the safest form of car repair to its communities.

The Jump Start program follows RepairSmith's recent commitment and donation of over $100,000 in free service to car owners impacted by COVID-19, either by loss of employment or acting as a frontline worker. Within the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic beginning in March 2020, RepairSmith technicians delivered 267 free services across more than 90 cities.

About Project Angel Food

Since its inception thirty years ago, Project Angel Food has prepared and delivered nearly 13 million meals—currently 21,000 per week—free of charge to men, women and children living with critical illnesses. Project Angel Food has expanded its initial mission from serving people living with HIV/AIDS to include medically tailored meals, prepared by staff and volunteers, for those combatting cancer, kidney failure, diabetes, and congestive heart disease. The mission has always remained intact, to feed and nourish the sick, by delivering healthy nutritious meals throughout 4,400 square miles of Los Angeles County. More than 98% of Project Angel Food clients are living at or below the poverty level, and Project Angel Food is their lifeline, filling a vital need in all communities. As its client demographics demonstrate: 38% Latino, 27% African-American, 24% Caucasian, 6% Asian/Pacific Islander, 1% Native American, 4% Multicultural. Follow Project Angel Food on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About RepairSmith Jump Start

Jump Start is a new a philanthropic initiative from RepairSmith to support nonprofit organizations who are advancing socioeconomic, racial and ethnic equality by providing access to food or personal care products, health and wellness resources, education, job training, family services, housing assistance, rehabilitation programs or related assistance to at-risk populations.

Launched in 2020, Jump Start removes the financial burden of car repair for nonprofit organizations, allowing the delivery of essential services without disruption. Full program details and an online application are available at www.repairsmith.com/jumpstart.

About RepairSmith

Founded in 2018, RepairSmith is based in Los Angeles. RepairSmith provides safe, 'No-Contact Car Repair' for car owners bringing repair and maintenance service directly to their home or workplace. The company is backed by Daimler AG. RepairSmith currently serves 325+ cities in California, Nevada and Arizona, with additional service locations opening in 2020. RepairSmith has been recognized by Built In LA as one of the 'Best Places to Work,' one of the 'Top 50 Startups to Watch in 2020,' and also received Business Intelligence Group's '2020 BIG Innovation Award.' To learn more, visit www.repairsmith.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

