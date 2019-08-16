16.08.2019 22:50:00

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Ooze Inc./

In the news release, Ooze Wholesale Makes First Appearance on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies, issued 14-Aug-2019 by Ooze Inc. over PR Newswire, the dateline city should read "OAK PARK, Mich." rather than "OAK PARK, Ill." as incorrectly transmitted by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:

Ooze Wholesale Makes First Appearance on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing CompaniesInc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

OAK PARK, Mich., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Ooze Wholesale is No. 58 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—independent small businesses. Microsoft, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure on the Inc. 5000.

"Securing a spot on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list is an incredible honor for us and the entire Ooze team," said Gjergj Sinishtaj, partner and co-CEO of Ashh DBA Ooze Wholesale. "We are thrilled to be named second overall in the rapidly-growing cannabis industry and the second fastest-growing company in all of Michigan. There are two factors contributing to our success: the first being our dedicated and tireless crew here at Ooze. The second is made up of our valued customers all over North America and beyond. Without these two components, none of this would have ever been possible."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About Ooze Wholesale
Ooze Wholesale has taken the cannabis world by storm. From its conception in 2015, the company has grown from a 10,000 square foot warehouse to occupying a 44,000 square foot space while tripling their staff.

Its flagship brand, Ooze, is the manufacturer of the best-selling vape pen battery worldwide. The other partner brands under the Ooze Wholesale umbrella are King Palm, Truweigh scales, Green Monkey Grinders, and Loud Lock compliant packaging. Ooze Wholesale aims to be the one-stop-shop for all dispensaries, smoke shops and convenience stores, and cannabis processors by offering products from over one thousand brands to fit any and all needs.

CONTACT: For more information regarding Ooze Wholesale, please contact Marketing Director Ed Koury at eddie@oozelife.com, (855) 669-3420, or visit www.oozewholesale.com. To view the entire Inc. 5000 2019 list, visit Inc.com

Ooze Slim Pen Twist Batteries have a LIFETIME WARRANTY (PRNewsfoto/Ooze Inc.)

Best Selling Vaporizer Battery (PRNewsfoto/Ooze Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Ooze Wholesale)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ooze-wholesale-makes-first-appearance-on-the-inc-5000-list-of-fastest-growing-companies-300901810.html

SOURCE Ooze Inc.

